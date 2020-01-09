Harley Quinn doesn't play in the new Birds of Prey trailer

Loading...

A brand new trailer for Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) has just been released, revealing further details on the highly anticipated Harely Quinn solo film.

Margot Robbie is back in the former villain’s colorful shoes and it looks like she’s having a lot of fun playing with the Joker’s (ex) girlfriend.

Harley Quinn and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) work together to protect a young girl from Ewan McGregor’s slender villain Black Mask. To make matters worse, Batman is absent from Gotham City, and the crime is rampant.

If the first trailer already gave the fans an insight into the chaos of the ragged female vigilantes, then this trailer confirms that they will be fantastic bonkers.

The spin-off takes place after the events of David Ayers blockbuster Suicide Squad, which also gets an appropriate sequel / gentle restart, led by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, it is believed that there is no connection to the upcoming standalone Batman film with Robert Pattinson as Dark Knight.

Birds of prey will be released in cinemas on February 7, 2020