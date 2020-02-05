Harley Quinn by Margot Robbie shines in ‘Birds of Prey’: Review

“Some people just aren’t meant to stand on their own,” snouts a Harley Quinn character in Birds of Prey.

In the universe of film, she talks about the recent disintegration of Harley with the Joker. But she might as well talk about Harley’s cinematic treatment in our own world, where, despite her popularity in other media, she is framed primarily as Joker’s girlfriend, when she’s already mentioned.

Birds of prey is Harley’s big chance to grab that spotlight for itself. And while the film itself feels like a misshapen cake that has been lubricated with Funfetti frosting, it is an excellent case for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as a super villain in itself.

The costumes pop, the soundtrack hits and the action scenes provide a visual boost.

Although the title nods to Harley’s hesitant companions, Birds of Prey is really the Harley Quinn show, down to its structure. The story rushes back and forth in time, embracing animation, on-screen subtitles, dream sequences and intermittent voice-over to capture Harley’s hyperactive state of mind, and it is hard on both bone-grinding violence and tongue-in-cheek jokes.

These efforts are not always in favor of the film. The time jump is a strange pace, which makes the story unnecessarily confusing in the beginning, and the brutality and humor do not always match well. It is sometimes difficult to figure out what exactly we should make from what we see on the screen, even while Harley’s ruthless, funny stories try to guide us through it.

Fortunately, Robbie’s radiant performance cuts through the darkness like a neon advertisement in a dark alley. Suicide Squad showed Robbie’s Harley as a force to be reckoned with, and Birds of Prey allows her to add more depth and shadow. She is still equal parts unpleasant, lovable and terrifying, but she also shows hints of uncertainty, vulnerability and even tenderness.

And as befits a film about the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey goes fast in style. The costumes pop, the soundtrack hits and the action scenes provide a visual punch that is typically lacking in regular comic films. It’s not quite John Wick, but sharp camera work and playful choreography comfortably place Birds of Prey above the muddy CG action of an Avengers: Endgame or, God forbid, a Suicide Squad.

The Birds of Prey, plus Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain.

Image: Claudette Barius / Warner Bros.

Indeed, Birds of Prey looks like what you would imagine Suicide Squad could have had a clearer picture. Director Cathy Yan and her team retain enough of the cartoon-dirty aesthetics of the previous film to keep Birds of Prey recognizable within the same universe, but tweaked and upgraded and filtered through Harley’s perspective.

So Harley, for example, in outfits that look like they’re from the same closet as her Suicide Squad baby T-shirt and hot pants, is styled to look less self-consciously sexy and bolder. The characters around her also benefit from this attention to style: Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) are perhaps the best-dressed bad guys that Gotham City has ever seen, while the pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) goes the opposite route in baggy casual wear with which she can mix and steal things.

With such choices, the characters can make a strong impression even when the runtime does not give them as much attention as they deserve. While Harley Quinn is the main table, Birds of Prey also functions as a sort of origin story for, well, the Birds of Prey – tough agent Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), super-powerful singer Dinah Lance aka Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and best of all, clumsy vigilante Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

The film is at its best when all these characters come together and strengthen their girl-power band with perfectly perceived gestures such as Harley offering Black Canary a hair elastic. But what it offers from this dynamic is not nearly enough. That might have been their plan all the time: show us how cool Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey can be, so we want to stand in line for their next movie.

. (TagsToTranslate) movies