Harley Quinn blows a fuse in a new trailer for 'Birds of Prey'

Loading...

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Birds of Prey (And the fabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn), with Margot Robbie resuming her role as “Mafia Princess of Gotham”. The film is in theaters on February 7.

The trailer is a cover of Björk’s 1995 version of “It’s Oh So Quiet,” which was itself a cover of the 1951 Betty Hutton classic showtune. The clip shows Harley wreaking havoc throughout the city, but when she learns that Gotham’s villain Roman Sionis and his sidekick Zsasz have targeted a young girl named Cass, Harley teams up with her fellow criminals Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya to bring him down.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan based on a script by Christine Hodson. Alongside Robbie – who also produced the film with Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll – Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Black Canary, Rosie Perez in Renee Montoya, Chris Messina in Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor in Roman Sionis. Ella Jay Basco plays Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Robbie was recently nominated twice for the 2020 BAFTA Awards in the supporting actress category, for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.