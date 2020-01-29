Harley-Davidson's slow decline is difficult to observe

Photo: Harley-Davidson

Harley knows what it looks like in the future, perhaps with more international sales next year than in the United States, which is a continuation of the long-term trend. There is a desperate attempt to boost US sales, but LiveWire has not sold well and the core demo is getting on in years. The 2019 sales figures released today were also much worse than expected.

Let’s go to Reuters first to find out some of the numbers:

Motorcycle sales declined 8.5% to $ 874.1 million in December, faster than the 3.4% decrease analysts predicted in a refinitive survey.

After falling 7%, the stock reduced losses and was down 2.5% on Tuesday afternoon at $ 33.96.

(…)

Bicycle sales in America were the lowest in at least 16 years last year. In the past 12 quarters, declining sales have forced the company to reduce the supply of bicycles to avoid pressure on prices and to secure profits.

In 2019, the shipment volume of his bikes in the U.S. was the lowest in at least two decades. Worldwide deliveries were the lowest since 2010.

Given the demographic headwind, the motorcycle manufacturer’s share price has dropped 44% in the past five years. In comparison, the S & P 500 .SPX index rose by 63%.

For 2019, Harley reported earnings of $ 423.6 million, or $ 2.68 per share, after $ 531.5 million, or $ 3.19 per share, in 2018.

Harley is still a profitable company with a profit of $ 423.6 million in 2019. Harley’s earnings rose in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year, but remained below trend lines.

The most troubling thing for Harley is that sales are declining at a time when the economy is strong.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“These are declines over declines over declines. Years of decline, ”said analyst Brian Yarbrough of Edward Jones Co.“ If we experience a recession in the next two years, all (sales) goals will be off the table. Then they will never meet these goals. “

It got so bad that during a conference call, Harley’s CEO Matt Levatich was asked if the company would consider selling itself, winning shareholders the most for their money, and maybe giving other owners a chance to do things to change. Levatich’s answer – that Harley would always do the best for his shareholders – was like a non-response, but at some point in the call, Levatich said that 2020 would be a “key year” for the company and that it is difficult to contradict.

For my money, international sales are the most worrying number. This is a place where Harley should feel like he can grow, but international sales declined last year over the past year. The fact that they declined more slowly than domestic sales, which brought Harley closer to his goal of a 50:50 split, should give little comfort.

Still, the company will hope to do better in 2020, and this might be the case given its overseas ambitions, but the window for Harley to sort it all out is closing pretty quickly. And I agree with Levatich in that it could be about this time next year if we find out whether a trend reversal is possible at all.