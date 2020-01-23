Harley-Davidson's next electric motorcycle has incredible energy on a flat track

Harley-Davidson desperately needs a change. It is trying very hard to make its image more youth-friendly, which includes a plan for a full range of electrically powered two-wheelers. At the moment Harley has the very good (and very expensive) LiveWire, but has indicated that more electric bikes are coming to fill the gaps underneath. This new “middleweight EV concept” is the next, and it looks like a really good time.

We’ve already seen Harley’s e-bike and electric scooter concepts that are absolutely radical, but this flat-track EV inspired by the XR750 looks like an incredible way forward for the Motor Company. If the price tag is slightly lower than LiveWire’s, that’s a big win for me.

As a Harley, the price is still high, of course, but hopefully the experience with LiveWire will go into this to provide an even better driving experience that is more accessible to the average driver.

Harley says the following about this concept drawing:

“The middleweight EV concept combines our EV technology with our rich racing history and the legendary XR750. As the ultimate city bike, high-performance racing bike or next-generation short tracker, this is H-D’s vision of EV for fast and competitive vehicles. “

I would love to see a bike like this that was developed for the Super Hooligans series to compete against Ducati, Indians and Triumph riders. I don’t know if Roland Sands would include these EV racers in the series named after him, but maybe racing could help Harley develop better EV technology. What was old is said to be new again.

While this is only a concept drawing, it shows that Harley is committed to the EV lineup and proves that he may only know what he is doing. With the introduction of the eye-catching, expensive motorcycle, it could make a lot of headlines and expectations for the upper price segment (roughly as many internal combustion superbikes as the Honda CBR-1000RR-R, which was just announced with a $ 28,000 price tag) before introducing more accessible bikes with lower prices.

If this bike is half as good as it looks, I might just have to spend some cash on one. I loved LiveWire, it’s just a little too rich for my blood.