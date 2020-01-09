Harley-Davidson now offers an official GMC Sierra

Loading...

Photos: Tuscany Motor Co. / Harley-Davidson

So far, Harley-Davidson has transferred its questionable styling treatments to a special Ford F-150 – until 2013 through Ford and then through an aftermarket provider. But Harley branches and you can now get the same sticky treatment on a 2020 GMC Sierra.

Years ago, Harley-Davidson and Ford sold an F-150 pickup truck with a common brand along with other special F-150 pickups like the King Ranch, High Country, etc. But in 2013, Ford retired and Harley turned to Tuscany in 2019 Engine The company, a specialty vehicle manufacturer, will continue to equip Fords along the lines of the motorcycle brand.

Since the divorce from Ford has been official for some time, Harley has decided to separate from Tuscany Motor Co. and offer another modified pickup with the GMC Sierra in addition to the customized F-150.

The customization is roughly the same for both trucks, but the GMC comes with 22-inch Fatboy wheels that look like you just welded the spokes to the truck’s brake discs, paired with 35-inch off-road tires, a BDS lifting and Fox shock absorber, an individual accent grille with orange flare and light strip in the front bumper, a functional ram air hood, illuminated extendable running boards, redesigned rear bumper with aluminum exhaust tips and a tarpaulin according to the engine1.

You have the choice between three paints, including Onyx Black, Satin Steel or Summit White. In the Sierra, I hope you like orange (of course we do). Tuscany Motor Co. has thrown in leather with the Harley logo and individual driver display. The truck has a total of 65 changes compared to a standard Sierra with similar specifications.

The press release (which can be found on Motor1 as it is not yet on the Tuscany website) does not mention which powertrain the Harley version will have, but it is hoped that it would not deal with a pitot tube, if you only get a 2.7 liter turbo engine and not the available 5.3 liter V8. Jalopnik turned to Tuscany for clarification, but since it is a standard, I assume that it is not the 6.2-liter V8 or the 3.0-liter diesel either.

Tuscany has limited the Harley-Davidson Sierra 2020 to 250 trucks, which will be available from selected GMC dealers next month. It is a $ 94,995 pickup compared to the Harley-Davidson F-150 price of $ 97,415. The price also puts it almost exactly $ 50,000 above the cheapest 2020 Sierra (with the elevation fairing that comes with the fog lights) with the configurable 5.3-liter V8 that starts at $ 44,990.