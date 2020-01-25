Harley-Davidson may be selling a scooter soon, but it won't be the first

Harley-Davidson showed a prototype scooter at CES last year, and thanks to the designs submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office, we recently saw more detailed images of it. Even if a scooter does not appear as a branded product for the company, this is not the first.

EUIPO Design Filing Illustration: Harley-Davidson

In the early 1960s, the company sold a 164cc two-stroke scooter called Topper. It has an air-cooled engine, although it’s mostly closed, so it doesn’t cool very well and some people have had problems with overheating. It has a cable start like a lawn mower.

Screenshot: J. Gordon Leishman (YouTube)

The engine is connected to a continuously variable transmission, which the company called “Scootaway Drive” and had some problems in the early years. The belt was exposed and dirty with dirt, causing the belt to slip. This was remedied after 1961 by covering the belt. The front suspension is interesting. It is a leading connection type with a single damper and two tension springs. This video shows all the interesting details under the skin:

The scooter delivers just under ten horsepower, although it sold a disgruntled five-horsepower model called “Topper U” that would allow younger riders in some states to drive it without a motorcycle license. From 1959 to 1965, Harley made around 8,500 pieces.

Top speed was 46 mph. They were originally sold for $ 445 (about $ 4,000 in 2020), and nowadays you can find them in good condition for sale from time to time for about $ 5000. I imagine that an upcoming Harley electric scooter drivetrain that will be swapped for one of these parts will make for a pretty good ride and really stir up cognitive dissonance at certain biker hangouts.