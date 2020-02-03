Harley Bennell wants to sign for Melbourne Demons despite a calf injury

“It currently looks very positive that he (Bennell) has a contract with us,” Melbourne football chief Josh Mahoney told SEN on Monday.

“He is really enthusiastic about the players, he is very popular in the play group.

“We want him to come back and play, but that (the injury) didn’t affect our decision.

“When we first brought Harley to workout, we knew there would be a few small setbacks along the way.”

The 2010 Draft Picks # 2 was set to become a great star during his 81 games at Gold Coast before the Suns moved him to Fremantle due to injuries and problems out of the field.

Despite his well-known ailments, Bennell told reporters in December that he had never considered quitting.

“I never thought of giving it away. I just needed some time to get away from football,” he said.

“We have some great people around us who can lead us in the right direction and I’m really looking forward to the time Melbourne has given me.”

Meanwhile, Mahoney’s concerns about Star-Ruckman Max Gawn’s fitness eased after the All-Australian landed clumsily on his knee last week while training.

“… he (Gawn) will be running around again on Monday and may be able to play a game in three or four weeks,” said Mahoney.

