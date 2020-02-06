Harding scores Dee Events Center with 44 points, in Weber State’s victory

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Jerrick Harding scored 44 points – a season-high and record from Dee Events Center – and Weber State needed them all to pass Sacramento State 70-66 on Thursday evening.

Harding was a 14-for-21 shooting, made five 3-pointers and converted all 11 of his free throws to become Weber State’s leading scorer of all time, with 2,099 career points. His 44th point in the arena record came on a tough pull-up jumper that broke a 66-66 draw with 1:27 to play. He scored six of the last eight points of Weber State.

Harding also leads the Big Sky and is ninth in the nation, with an average of 21.7 points per game.

Kham Davis made two insurance-free throws with 14 seconds, ending with four points and six rebounds for Weber State (9-14, 5-7). Tim Fuller added 10 rebounds. Dima Zdor had four blocks.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa tied his career high with 22 points out of five 3-pointers for the Hornets (11-10, 4-8), whose losing series extended to four games. Joshua Patton added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats balanced the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Weber State 71-57 on January 11. Weber State plays at home in Northern Arizona on Saturday. Sacramento State takes over Idaho State on Saturday.