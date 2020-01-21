The most obvious indication of Marc Polmans’ idiosyncrasy is the hat.

The legionnaire style, a la Ivan Lendl, flutters like a millinery version of a tragic mullet from the 1980s.

Despite the enthusiastic social media reception, this is not a fashion the young Victorian would expect.

Roger? Rafa?

“I don’t think the boys can do that,” laughed Polmans.

“They have fairly large pictures, so I don’t think I’ll be able to see them in Legionnaire’s hat soon.”

Polmans has been playing with the SunSmart favorite since he was eight. The parents Gavin and Nicola and their two sons moved from South Africa to Melbourne two years later for reasons of tennis quality and quality of life.

Marc, born in Durban at the age of 22, has now had the biggest and longest victory of his career and was the first in the Grand Slam after spending more than four hours trying to overcome the experienced Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

“I’ve defeated a higher ranked player before, but on this stage, especially before the Australian Open, I think it’s the biggest win,” he said before going to the ice bath to sign up for Wednesday’s appointment recover with 24th seed Dusan Lajovic.

Originally planned for Monday, the weather shift meant that – like for compatriots John Millman and Jordan Thompson, who were also advancing in the lower half of the draw – there would be no day off in between.

“I’m pretty tired,” Polmans admitted.

“It will be a challenge, but if you say that you can definitely find a little more energy at the Aussie Open.”

Regardless of what happens from here, Polmans is already guaranteed the richest payday – $ 128,000, minus the $ 18,000 Tennis Australia will receive from all wildcard recipients who win a round to reinvest in the system World No. 133 closer to the more convenient two-digit status he desires.

This also allowed Polmans to avoid a devastating repetition of the opportunity missed twelve months earlier when he fell on the American Denis Kudla after being two sets ahead on his Grand Slam debut.

The Australian admitted Tuesday’s experience “definitely started sneaking a little into my head” when Kukushkin struck the match on a crucial fifth set with the 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-7 (8) 6- pushed. 4 Result only one hour after the fourth set has been suspended or after three game points in a tie.

A repeat would have cast a spell over a player whose attitude and work ethic have long impressed Australia’s professional tennis boss Wally Masur.

“Marc, he’s just been this incredibly driven kid for a long time,” Masur said.

Every day he just shows up, gets the job done, and he’s pretty reserved, and he’s pretty calm. He is a good boy.

“In 2019 it was a good step to have another stone in the wall because he started playing some tour matches and I think it’s great for an aspiring player to just play at that level and show us that You can win He deserved his wildcard very much and he took advantage of it so well on him. “

It’s also a big deal financially, as Polmans periodically withdrew from the Bank of Mum and Dad before being temporarily relieved of the $ 90,000 he had raised for the 2017 Australian Open semi-finals with Andrew Whittington.

He is supported as a contract TA athlete, but has also invested in himself by appointing a private trainer, Marcel du Coudray. Tick.

Like the injured warrior Alex de Minaur, Polmans also has a good example nearby with Millman, who had a tough 4-set win against the superior Ugo Humbert to fight a duel with the 31st seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round ,

It is only intensely physical, as the Queenslander likes it. Something like that.

“Oh man, I would definitely prefer to win in 90 minutes. I would rather win faster, admitted Millman, the admirable No. 3 Australian who spent almost three and a half hours on the pitch.

“Unfortunately, this is the kind of tennis that I have built a brand on. I try to bring physicality. I try to bring toughness, mental and physical toughness when I go out there and play tennis.

“I think people know about me.

“You know I’m not going to go. And that’s just my kind of tennis. I think I can be a little bit proud of how I do my business. I try to do absolutely everything out there, to win or to to lose.

“Now it’s all about recovery. We try to make the body as good as possible so that we are ready to fight again.”

This also applies to Polman, for whom fitness has been a trademark since his youth.

Just like his hat.