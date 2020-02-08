“Hard to take” – Scott Sinclair makes surprising admission to Celtic over recent months

SFOTT SINCLAIR started a BBC interview about his time at Celtic.

The Englishman spoke about his pride in what he achieved at Celtic and how he would miss the fans.

But he also mentioned how he went from scoring 60 goals in three seasons to sometimes training with the reserves, which was very surprising to hear.

“60 goals in three seasons and sometimes you trained with reserves, for whatever reason.” Sinclair told the BBC.

“So that was hard to take, but I had to deepen a bit and stay professional, which I did.

“It was a very difficult time for me in the final stages”

It happened very quickly, when Sinclair’s move back to England continued in the summer, Neil Lennon chose not to play Sinclair, but to let him train with reserves seems bad.

You see it all the time at football clubs, if you want to lose a player with a high wage, freeze him until he wants to leave. It certainly seems that this could be the case here.

Lennon hardly played Scotty or even had him in the team of the match day. This leads to the player’s exit in January.

The winger was a special Celts who will be remembered as one of the catalysts of the treble.