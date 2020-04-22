Hard Ride 2 Full version Free Download
About Hard Ride 2
Try to survive on the road, behind the wheel of an armed heavy truck in this dynamic racing game, Hard Ride 2!
The description
The opponents are trying to get you off the track. With the gas stationary, your finger on the machine gun’s foot – destroy everyone on the way until the cartridges run out!
Characteristics
- Immersive gaming experience
- Realistic 3D graphics
- Opponents will not show up if they have weapons on board
- And even if there is no weapon – they are not sorry for them or for you!
- All means of winning are good
- Popularity
- 17.5K downloads
Hard Ride 2 Trailer
Requirements Hard Ride 2
- File size: 87 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.