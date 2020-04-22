Hard Ride 2 Full version Free Download

About Hard Ride 2

Try to survive on the road, behind the wheel of an armed heavy truck in this dynamic racing game, Hard Ride 2!



The description



The opponents are trying to get you off the track. With the gas stationary, your finger on the machine gun’s foot – destroy everyone on the way until the cartridges run out!

Characteristics

Immersive gaming experience

Realistic 3D graphics

Opponents will not show up if they have weapons on board

And even if there is no weapon – they are not sorry for them or for you!

All means of winning are good

Popularity

17.5K downloads

Hard Ride 2 Trailer

Requirements Hard Ride 2

File size: 87 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?