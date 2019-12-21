Hard League will test women's soccer champion Vacaville High – The Reporter

Loading...

There was a lot of drama on the last day of the Monticello Empire League women's football season last February.

Rodriguez, with 7-1-1, had 22 points. Vacaville had 21 points with 7-2, while Vanden had 20 points with 6-1-2.

Moments after Vacaville defeated Wood, when the Bulldogs gathered on the field to celebrate their victory, someone conveyed a final score: Vanden 2, Rodriguez 1. That meant the final score was Vacaville 23 points, Vanden 22, Rodriguez 22 .

Vacaville girls and their fans burst into cheers when the girls hugged each other in the field, knowing they had won the MEL title for the third time in a row, a feat never before matched in the show's history.

This is how local teams adapt this winter:

Vacaville

Head coach Drew Talton is used to losing six to eight seniors to graduate every year, but this time many were starters. Three of his four initial defenders went along with two midfielders and a pair of strikers.

"It definitely left some holes," he said. "But we have a large group of junior and junior students this year, probably a greater number than ever, and they have really lived up to the occasion and worked hard to help fill those holes."

Talton is happy that his two goalkeepers, senior Bella Kunde and junior Bailey Erbland, who are captains, are returning. They have been dividing the time in the goal.

"When you have two archers who play well and are equal in skill and skill set, I like to give them both a chance," Talton said. "And both support each other in that."

Second-year students Kamryn Bubak and Jillian Ferreira started as freshmen last year. Ferreria, defender last year, will join Bubak in the midfield along with Gracie Pariera.

Senior captain and senior holder, Jenna Bosetti, will pass from the forward / center of the field to the defender.

"She is one of the players we have asked to make one of the biggest changes," Talton said, "and has accepted it completely and has been excellent in that role."

Junior Ava Gerber is the only titular defender who returned from last year.

"She plays much bigger than her and is very smart," Talton said.

Senior Lauren Ellsworth and junior Mia Sandoval return to the front and Talton is satisfied with her preseason game.

Returning juniors, Makayla and Aspin Oliver, who are twins, have been injured and may or may not return this season. Main midfielder / striker Imani Darden was out for an injury, but is slowly working to return to the lineup.

New to the university team are junior midfielder / forward Dakota Marin; junior defender Keanna Sandoval; junior midfielder / forward Regina Pérez; a foreign exchange student from Mexico; sophomore Cassidy Howell, who can play any position; junior defender Alexis Lange; second-year midfielder Paige Weigart; second-year midfielder Jasmine Higuera and second-year striker / midfielder Sydney Boele.

"I am very happy with what I am seeing with the team at the moment and I hope we will continue to grow and develop as we move forward," said Talton, who feels that the MEL will be quite competitive this season. .

"I think you are going to see many equal matches," he said. "I think everyone suffered a lot of losses (until graduation) this year … Many games will be reduced to who makes the least mistake."

Vanden

Second-year head coach Rich Weida has lost seven girls to graduate. One of them, Alexis Coleman, scored 35 goals for the Vikings last season. The key players Amber Ayala, Alyssa Torres and Megan Borges also graduated.

"The team that I inherited last year was almost intact for two or three seasons," Weida said. "But we have a really strong team this year. I have a lot of talent. It's just that this is the first year in recent years where there have been many changes. So it took me a little while to lower the chemistry."

Two of the key players returning are senior goalkeepers Erika Swift, one of the captains, and Maysa Perry.

"They make a great match," Weida said. "The alternates, but they support each other. And that makes my job a lot easier. And that's really how the whole team is. I don't have any drama. These girls fight each other in every game."

Another key captain and returnee is defender Kylie Easan, who played on the university team as a freshman last year.

"She is mature beyond her age," Weida said. "She is a phenomenal player and simply has a great vision. Her understanding of the game is excellent."

Junior Supersub Isabella Pichardo is also back.

"It doesn't matter where I interpret it," Weida said. "I know I get a quality change from her."

Junior Catelyn Rech also returns.

“He usually plays in the center of the field. I've also played it as a striker, "Rech said." Simply an amazing athlete, one of our captains. "

Weida also expects contributions from two older people who didn't play last year due to an injury, midfielder Sabrina Bartling and defender Sydney Binns.

He is also excited about second-year students Ava Cervantes (defender), Taila Ports (forward) and Denise Hernández (midfielder), all from the junior team.

"Basically losing seven headlines, that's a big stir," said Weida. "But we are spending a lot of time on the training ground and are simply biting the league." That means everything to them. And they know how close they were last year. "

Wood

Second-year head coach Andrea Daniels had a very young team last year, with only one senior consistently.

He will miss that central veteran, Mackenzie Cariglio, the heart of Wildcat's defense.

But the Wildcats, who finished 3-6-1 on MEL last year and finished fourth, have some strong returns.

Senior Erika Tilford can play forward, central midfielder or central central.

"His strength in the ball is enormous, his competitiveness is second to none," Daniels said. "And she is super positive."

Junior Kylie Rolling and sophomore Kaeley Cariglio (Mackenzie's sister) will anchor a solid midfield.

"They are the heart of the team," Daniels said. “Their work ethic is surprising, even in practice, the way they share their knowledge. They are very humble. They are very talented and cunning. "

Second-year student Taylor Ford returns for her second season on the university team.

"If we ask her to mark a key player on the other team, she does a great job," said defender Daniels. "She never gets tired and cleans many things for us in the back."

Senior Breanna Marshall will also be in the back row.

"Communication is key," Daniels said. "And you'll always hear her talk, organize, encourage her."

Junior Jennifer Perez, in his second year on the university team, is the starting midfielder.

"She does a lot out of the ball and cleans a lot of things before she gets to the defense," Daniels said. "Whatever you ask, she does."

Junior Josephine Gonzalez also returns. She was a central striker with her club team, but played outside for Wood last year and will adapt to that new role again this year.

"She is super fast and I'm anxious for what she will bring in that position," Daniels said.

Second-year student Laila Gunderson, a freshman from the university team, has been sharing time with junior goalkeeper Jessica Biasotti, the goalkeeper in goal last year.

"It was a year of learning," Daniels said last season. "It is always difficult when a new coach arrives, a different formation, different expectations … I think we are a little more experienced and mature." Because now we understand what is expected, we understand each other, we understand our roles. "