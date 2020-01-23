Inspired by our favorite acneists, it looks like zit stickers are an essential makeup bag

Kerry Parnell lyrics

Forget to cover the concealer every time you get a spot, now it’s about pimping your buttons by making it a feature – by showing a neon yellow star or a flower sticker on the offending square.

It’s not a Snapchat filter, it’s real life, because zit stickers have become the next big thing in beauty, inspired by the growing trend of online acneists, who are there to make us love our skin, whatever his condition.

Stickers work by processing buttons while covering and highlighting them. Squish Flower Power Acne Patches, £ 10, squishbeauty.com, is the all new idea of ​​British model and body activist Charli Howard and aims to beautify imperfections while removing impurities. “The positive acne movement certainly inspired me to design something that shed light on the blemishes, rather than feeling embarrassed by them,” she told Marie Claire. “I think we grew up seeing constant smooth skin and too much photoshopped and people just want to see the reality. Many skincare products, especially for acne, look very clinical and we just want our customers feel good. “

Likewise, Starface Hydro-Stars, $ 22 USD, starface.world, was launched by American beauty journalist Julie Schott, who says they aim to reverse the stigma of blemishes by traditional skin care companies that seek to capitalize on insecurities.

“Pimples are not blemishes or blemishes, they are part of human skin. Starface is there to normalize acne and put an end to the idea that those who have acne should feel less desirable, “she said.

The Hydro-Stars, which will soon be available in the UK, are part of a growing online movement for acne positivity – where people proudly post photos of their breakouts, under the #acneisnormal. One of her biggest stars, Em Ford, 29, became an online freak in 2015 when the British beauty blogger developed adult acne and started showing off her bare skin, blemishes and everything. before and after makeup tutorials on his blog My Pale Skin. Horrified by the flood of negative comments she received, she directed the YouTube video “You look disgusting”, which has gone viral, accumulating 32 million views to date. She now has 861,000 Instagram followers and 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, and has worked with everyone from Kylie Jenner to L’Oréal and the BBC.

“At first, I felt overwhelmed. It took a lot of energy to intensify and share my story, ”she said to Marie Claire. “But that quickly changed and every day I wake up feeling inhabited by people who now have the confidence to be themselves and to feel true beauty inside and out.

“I have accepted that some days are more difficult than others – whatever products are available to help. But now I won’t let myself stop. Fortunately, I’m going to hit the streets bare-faced. It’s the best thing. for my skin and my mind, and I work on it because we are more than our skin, ”she says.

Another influencer of the original acne positivity is Kali Kushner of @myfacestory, who also started posting before and after shots in 2015 when she started suffering from cystic pimples, initially wanting to track progress of his medication. “At first, I was shocked that people wanted to follow me,” said Kali, 24.

“My content was not the” Insta-worthy “stuff we’re all used to. But looking back, I can see why I was able to develop a following audience because I was real and vulnerable at one time where Photoshop and Facetune were at an all time high. I remember scrolling through Instagram before creating my account and I didn’t feel like my feed could be related or do me any good; I wanted to be part of the movement to change that. “

The American poster activist certainly did, totaling 67,800 Instagram subscribers and now working as an ambassador to trusted brands. She is also ready to decorate her escapes. “I think button stickers, like stars and hearts, are very cute and would help normalize acne further,” she said.

You could say it gives them a gold star.