Digital functionality editor Jenny Proudfoot goes from 64 New Year’s resolutions in 2019 to zero in 2020 …

I have always loved New Year’s resolutions, and I look forward to a long list of tasks for the coming year every January 1.

Over the years, however, my proposed resolutions have become more important and my self-discipline has become more severe, which now causes a lot of stress.

Last January, I set 64 New Year’s resolutions for myself – something that has no doubt contributed to my 27th year being the worst yet.

From my dream weight (and impossible to reach) to the promotion of a huge promotion and the start of a secondary activity, my goals were not easy – they were mega goals – and I would not rest until ‘until they are reached.

2019 was difficult from the first month, and medical emergencies and relationships ending in a five-month infestation, a close shave with sepsis and an expulsion to top it off, it was relentless.

What could I have done this year more than anything? Love of self.

I should have allowed myself to stop from time to time, let myself sleep on weekends and treat myself to a big slice of chocolate cake after a hard day. But instead, with 64 resolutions to check and incredibly strict self-discipline, I fell for it.

While taking care of my mother after emergency brain surgery, I produced articles to (in my head) secure my future in journalism. While battling a blood infection, I was reluctant to eat extra calories to boost my immune system, hoping to tick “touch the weight of the dream” on my list, even if I saw it on the scales for a second.

I had completely missed the subject and not surprisingly, I was completely exhausted.

We make New Year’s resolutions to “improve” ourselves, but I had become so obsessed with my goals and the need to tick them that I became my worst self.

I checked off 45 of my 64 New Year’s resolutions in 2019 – and “becoming an editor” to “exploring seven new countries” are all real achievements. The fact that I still have 19 outstanding however makes this year’s efforts seem to be a failure. What purpose?

This year, I’m not making any New Year’s resolutions, and I’m more focused on happiness. Get out of self improvement and self love.

To launch 2020, Marie Claire is launching #HappyYOUYear, a campaign to start the year off right. Each day this week, we will publish opinion pieces, recaps and inspirational articles on self-esteem and acceptance.

The New Year’s event focuses too much on self-change. We say, focus on yourself and love yourself without the pressure to make big changes within 365 days.

You are enough as you are – and that is what I will celebrate this year.

Happy New Year!