happyYOUyear: Here are three simple work tips to help you relieve anxiety in 2020

Our mental health is closely linked to our career, so Marisa Bate (freelance writer = stressful work situations) is perfectly placed to try out these life-changing tips from a career coach.

A recent study has shown how closely linked our mental health is to our career. According to the Mind Share survey, “ half of the millennials (defined in this survey as between 23 and 38 years of age) and 75% of Gen-Zer’s respondents (18 to 22 years of age) quit their job partly for mental health reasons. ” As this generation grapples with a growing awareness of mental health issues, as well as the stresses and tensions caused by life in the digital age, workplace anxiety is proving to be a real problem.

Since becoming a freelance writer, as many others are increasingly choosing to do in the UK, I have come across my fair share of frightening situations; panic about where the next job comes from, how to manage your money, and the regular series of refusals that come with pitching. And sometimes it can seem overwhelming.

Yet recently, I had a 90-minute conversation with career coach Sarah David, who runs Thrive, a company that works with people and businesses to make them more effective and to create positive change. But how many changes can someone really create in 90 minutes, I thought to myself before speaking. However, by the time I put the phone down, I had a notebook full of doodles and a whole new perspective. Instead of being anxious, I felt ready and ready to go. Instead of being overwhelmed, a feeling that often leaves me paralyzed and unproductive, I felt focused, with a new sense of organization. How? ‘Or’ What? Here are some of Sarah’s secrets:

1. Don’t underestimate the power of a list

Yes, that sounds obvious, but if you’re struggling to keep lists like me, it’s a revelation. Maybe on a very busy day I could write down a few key things, but more often than not, I fight fires through emails and deadlines, and without a list, tasks and ideas go by. through the net, disappearing from my radar permanently or until someone awkwardly reminds me that I should have delivered something. Sarah insists that I keep a list of everything because it has been proven that the process of writing something locks something up in our brain.

Sarah also clarified that the lists are useful for overall shots, not just the smallest details of daily life. I mentioned that I wanted to be brave in life and at work, so she encouraged me to start a list of bravery. Just by writing down the ideas, they seemed a little more plausible. And there’s something secretly exciting about carrying your wildest dreams and projects to the back of your laptop.

2. Set goals

Sometimes this may seem enough of an accomplishment just to get to Friday, but Sarah recommends finding the time to set goals. These could be financial for the coming year or could also be career oriented. Often, I feel that I move from one project to another, I am never entirely sure of my trajectory or my level of performance, I get confused while knowing some basic notions, as if I had paid my rent / missed a deadline / not upset all my clients. And while the targets may seem intimidating and stressful – another source of anxiety, potentially – Sarah helped me see that they alleviated the stress. Because setting goals requires you to really understand where you are at the moment, in your career, and to ask helpful questions. What is realistic? What do you want? What are your goals and ambitions? What would make your life better?

Nor should all of them be direct targets for work. It can be things on the periphery that make work better and easier, such as a target for planning more downtime or spending more time in the wild. It almost instantly gave me a sense of focus and purpose. And be nice to yourself, said Sarah. Do not prepare for failure, but aim for something.

3. Know your values.

I come from the strict school of Head Down and continue. This is what my mother taught me from the start and it’s stuck. But sometimes you have to drill a little deeper and ask “why”. Knowing why you are doing something or not doing it, as the case may be, can be a deep-seated feeling, sucking the anxiety that lingers on the surface, giving you a stronger sense of purpose and direction.

Sarah and I talked about what’s important to me about my career – both in the type of work I do and the way I do it. Reminding you of why; why some jobs feel more important than others, why you believe in engagement or collaboration or innovation or entrepreneurship or whatever, is a very fruitful exercise. Knowing why will help you remember why you are on the path you are following. And when you start to see the woods through the trees a little more clearly, I hope that some of this stress will start to increase.