happyYOUyear: can't you bear to part with your sentimental memories? Apparently it's a good thing

We are storing more and more memories of life events online (23,000 selfies anyone?) And we keep saying that keeping “unnecessary” things is bad for us, but says Marisa Bate, her an ever-growing store of memories brings him joy and protects his mental well-being.

Marisa Bate lyrics

When I was about 12 or 13 years old, I started writing and sticking things into diaries; movie tickets, photos of a school trip to the Isle of Wight, photos of Jared Leto’s face ripped from magazines with red love hearts drawn around his levitating head.

As I got older, I continued to collect things: concert tickets, plane tickets, napkins that a boy had put his number even if I did not like the boy, the shells, so many shells, any beach I encountered. I would keep letters from friends that they would send when they lived in San Sebastian or Reunion, I would keep receipts from restaurants for birthdays and these free notepads from hotels when I went to LA or Goa while traveling business for the first time.

As I started moving from university halls to apartments, making hopscotch from city to city, my heap of things grew, a heap of important defining moments that I did not want to lose. They finally found their home in a Fashion Matches box that a former colleague had received at the office. As a junior, I could only dream of shopping in a place like this, so I was more than satisfied with the painted marble box she gave me instead of the recycling bin. Instantly, I knew I would keep my most precious things there.

Yet while these things are sacred to me, they are, according to psychologist Dr. Jonathan Pointer of therapysanctuary.com, permeated and embellished. “Whenever we remember something, we rebuild events in our heads,” he says. “This reconstruction includes what we perceived to have happened, our imaginations of what could have happened and information from other sources. All this is used to create a memory. “

My heap turned into a box continued to grow with stuff. Memories of former boyfriends, almost boyfriends and men I wish my boyfriend had been hidden in a safe place where they would always stay, even when the boy himself had been gone for a long time. On quiet evenings I opened the box and rustled. The memories were like confetti, flashes of memories were raining and I would catch it. I saw myself when I was younger, bolder, more courageous, wearing short shorts and staying outside until the sun came up.

They would remind me of first jobs and office romances. At a job, an intense office flirt rushed like leaves in the wind. He would leave any interview with Taylor Swift on my desk knowing I was a super fan. He would leave post-it notes on my desk with private jokes. I kept them all. And not because of something I crave, but as a memory, a time stamp from a time in my life that I don’t want, but I don’t want to forget either. The first time my mother met my current partner, we drove to West Wittering Beach and walked along a stretch of shore that means a lot to me, welcoming her into the family sharing this place. almost sacred. I still have the parking ticket for this hot day in July. I keep these things because they are the physical manifestations of precious moments, sad and happy, painful and stimulating.

Today, however, we are in a time of anti-stuff. The climate emergency tells us to recycle, buy less, consume less, own less. Marie Kondo has encouraged millions of people to throw away things that are not joyful. We are not supposed to have clutter, useless material things, it is bad for the planet, it is bad for our mental health.

And while we need to make serious life changes to protect the planet, and maybe Marie Kondo is right – how many things do we * really * need? – there are things we don’t need, but we want because they feel like an extension of ourselves from which we cannot separate ourselves. These pieces of paper, yellowed over time, are gateways to the experiences of our life that have been formative, sometimes transformative. And I am reassured to know that these pieces of me are there, safe, proof of the time that my memory could let slip, proof of the different forms of me, proof that I want to rediscover at 44 years, 54 years, 64 years and 74 years . That’s what makes me happy – as much as throwing excess bed linen seems to trigger Marie Kondo.

More and more generations will keep their memories online, on Facebook, on Instagram. But it is not quite the same thing. “Our lives online will also change our memories of what happened,” says Dr. Pointer. “It’s because what we put online is often a modified version of reality. Therefore, over time, it is likely that our memory of what actually happened is corrupted by this misinformation and becomes real to us. And while memories are susceptible to similar “corruption” according to Dr. Pointer, that is, to a lesser extent. “Both are very constructed, but since people tend to post information about themselves to boost a particular version of themselves to their subscribers, online memories would be even more vulnerable to corruption”

No one has ever seen inside my box. They probably never will. I love her privacy. And nothing beats sitting in a robe, hair in a towel, wading through the confetti of yesteryear – little pieces of paper that tell years of stories, like an Amsterdam tram ticket since I lived there for two years with my first true love. I drove on the trams and felt alive when I heard a language I couldn’t understand and fell in love with a landscape that was not mine but that was part of me. Two years of stories can be found in this tiny yellow ticket. It’s worth a thousand Instagram selfies or a newspaper. And when I look at it, I remember a loving man, a great adventure and an important moment which is no longer, but which will always exist, partly, hidden in my box of matches. And what a shame if we all lose these irreplaceable little memories forever.