Happy families: Osaka, Williams win openers in Australia | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“As a mother, I couldn’t have won, so it was nice to finally be able to win a 2-year-old tournament,” Williams said of her victory in Auckland. “I’ve been pretty close, but it was special for me and for her. I hope for her.”

Williams has lost four Grand Slam finals since her last title and is determined to end that series.

She won seven consecutive games until Potapova served and the momentum changed – at least for a while. The Russian was given a break in service, but Williams broke quickly to get back on track.

Osaka thanked the crowd after her game and said, “You probably didn’t come for me, but thank you for filling the stadium.”

In particular there was one person who was only there for Osaka.

“My father watched my match from my box for the first time during a Grand Slam,” tweet Osaka, who won back-to-back majors at the 2018 US Open and last year’s Australian Open. “I feel so happy.”

She later explained: “He’s just superstitious. Because, like, he literally – because, like, before he was in my box, I’d just look at him and complain a lot, but I’ve grown up in the last three or four years. , he wasn’t in my box. “

It was an all-star line-up on Rod Laver, with six-time champion Roger Federer and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic playing games on either side of the number 1 ranking of Ash Barty’s night game.

Osaka only wants to be the ninth woman to successfully defend the Australian Open title. She was unable to do that during the US Open last year, when she lost in the fourth round, but says she learned some valuable lessons there.

“Absolutely, it was really hard for me to control my nerves,” she said about her victory in the first round. “I am really happy that I was able to finish it in two.

Other placed players who promote on the women’s side were No. 13 Petra Martic and No. 14 Sofia Kenin. Martic had a 6-3, 6-0 win over Christina McHale and Kenin defeated the Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan with 6-2, 6-4 ..

Denis Shapovalov lost a bad-tempered match 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3) to Marton Fucsovics, who made it a habit to remove seed no. 13 in Melbourne.

Shapovalov denounced the referee and received a code violation for hitting his racket after the third set.

“I didn’t break it. If I break it, code me 100%,” Shapovalov shouted to referee Renaud Lichtenstein. “You don’t do your job. You only find reasons to code me. “

Fucsovics also beat the 13th seed in Melbourne Park last year, that time Sam Querrey in the second round.

“Usually this is not a lucky number, but my favorite number for me,” he said. “I played some of my best tennis today. Everything worked well. “

There were various rain delays mid-afternoon, which forced the organizers to close the roof on the three show lanes. The game was suspended on the others when heavy rains fell shortly after the first delay.

In the results of other men, Querrey defeated the 25th placed Borna Coric with 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and No. 8. Matteo Berrettini advanced 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 against wild-entry Andrew Harris.

John Pye, The Associated Press