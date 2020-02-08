Happy birthday to us! NEWS 1130 celebrates its 24th birthday

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – It was only 24 years ago that Rogers launched a news news radio in Vancouver with NEWS 1130.

Just before 8:00 am February 8, 1996, listeners heard the closing tensions of Ray Price’s “For The Good Times” fading into the clackety-clack sound of a teletype machine in the newsroom.

Then news director Tom Mark turned on the microphone to read the first news broadcast of the newly launched NEWS 1130.

That morning there were news anchors Tom Mark and Terri Theodore, Bruce Williams in Traffic, Garry Raible in Sports and Russell Byth in the Business Center.

News stories that day include: Oregon floods and scientists find evidence that CFCs are damaging the Earth’s ozone layer.

And in Sports, the Vancouver Canucks lost 5-3 to the visiting Hartford Whalers.

Today it was 24 years ago: All news radio CKWX @ NEWS1130 registered for the first time! This is my retrospective when we celebrated our 20th anniversary – with the help of GM @chuckmccoyradi and the original ND @TomMarknews. There are many more here! https://t.co/cJ1jpi0Vdq pic.twitter.com/QIxiyZf16P

– John Ackermann (@jackermann) 8 February 2020

Twenty-four years later, the NEWS 1130 is still strong: on-air, online and in perfect clarity at 96.9 FM, HD2.

And the rest, as they say, is history.