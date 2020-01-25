Hanseatic, A Beautiful Night added to the conversation with Blue Diamond

“It will improve today, it is a bit fresh and I will probably run it in two weeks because of that.

“I don’t always think so, but I think this colt could take the race and getting used to the routine of race day. He was a little hot in Sandown, he was a little hot again today, so hopefully it will improve. “

Freedman, who coached Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth and VRC derby winner Warning in the spring, said Hanseatic was number 1 in his stable.

“He’s always been the most obvious. He’s here, he’s done, he’s two years old. There are some nice horses at home, but they’re not done yet,” he said.

“We like him. You never know until they go against the environment. Maybe these are not so good, I don’t know. He was impressive.”

“It will be interesting to see what the mares do in time. It’s always a good guide.”

Interestingly, the winner of the filly preview, A Beautiful Night, ran a faster time, scoring 57.27 in her 1000m victory, compared to 57.48 in Hanseatic.

Her assistant coach David Eustace said she would be back in the Blue Diamond Preludes in two weeks to compete for the $ 1.5 million final on February 22nd.

“We were pretty confident today,” said Eustace.

“We thought she was a little underestimated. She jumped very well. We wanted to be in midfield and do a nice run, but Johnny [Allen] took the initiative. She pissed on the eyelids and he rated her excellent and she did the rest. “

Sportsbet reduced their chances of winning the Blue Diamond from $ 51 to $ 15.

In the meantime, Godolphin also presented the two-year-old stallion Valaquenta on Friday evening, who after his debut victory in the Moonee Valley had included his name in the conversation with the Blue Diamond.

Coach James Cummings described the half-brother to Kementari as “very, very unused”.

“[He is] a very, very exciting horse, no matter where we go in the near future, it’s really good to see a top class colt like him come over and show this class at the debut,” he said.

