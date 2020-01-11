Hannity seems to threaten to give phone numbers of GOP senators if they allow witnesses to be deposed

Loading...

On Friday, Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared on his radio broadcast to threaten to release the telephone numbers of Republican senators if they voted to allow witnesses to be called during the Senate recall trial, which could start as early as next week.

“They can now present their case to all of you, Republican senators,” said Hannity, in comments spotted for the first time by Media Matters. “Don’t make me start giving the phone number!”

However, it is not entirely clear which telephone number Hannity threatened to start “giving”. In the context of his remarks, however, it would appear to be senators’ office numbers or the United States Capitol switchboard number.

Hannity is in the habit of urging listeners to call legislators or other political figures in order to influence opinion. Earlier this week, he broadcast the main issue of Congress on his prime-time broadcast, telling viewers to tell their congressmen to “do their fucking work”. Last month, he told listeners of his radio show to call the Governor of Georgia to change his choice for a Senate replacement.

The pro-Trump media star went on to complain that it was the “only constitutional role” of the House of Representatives, to claim that they “had decided in their madness and their psychosis and their rage to abuse this power and talk about what is a no case. “

“It is not your role in the United States Senate,” he added. “Your role is also very very clear, you must direct the trial. That’s it. That’s your job. It’s not at all your job to redo their corrupt investigation! “

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing that she will send the impeachment articles to the Senate next week, Hannity told the Republicans that he would allow them to call a witness in the impeachment trial.

“It is not up to you to present their case, to let them bring in their only relevant witness, Ambassador Sondland, or to reread his testimony,” he exclaimed. “And don’t do it – let them fail dramatically, as they will, that’s your role. It starts on Wednesday. Do your job. Be faithful to the Constitution.”

Hannity Apparently Threatening to Release Trump Supporters Angry With Specific GOP Legislators Comes on the Heels of Moderate Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), announcing Friday that she is working with “a fairly small group” of Republican senators to ensure that witnesses are called. the upcoming impeachment trial. Collins’ remarks come after former national security adviser John Bolton said he would be willing to testify in the Senate after his lawyers said he had relevant information about President Donald’s relationships Trump with Ukraine.

