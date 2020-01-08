Loading...

Fox News host Sean Hannity warned Iran on Tuesday that their oil refineries “may soon catch fire” and that their nuclear sites may be “wiped out” after Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi bases American troops.

With the launch of more than a dozen ballistic missiles by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran – which claimed the strikes were “revenge” for the assassination of Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani – representative a major escalation of hostilities in the region, Hannity called for large-scale reprisals from the United States.

“We are discovering how stupid the Iranian leaders are,” said the pro-Trump host. “They actually think they can attack America and get away with it. I think they need to think again. “

“There is a huge price to pay,” said Hannity, who was sometimes named as President Donald Trump’s ghost chief of staff. “They cannot do what they did tonight. They are begging now: the president wanted to speak and wants peace. They will be hit hard. Their hostility will now meet the full force of the largest, most and the most sophisticated that this world has ever seen.

At the same time, the prime-time Fox star – who was one of the biggest supporters of the Iraq war – insisted that he did not want a ground war with Iran .

“We don’t want boots on the ground,” said Hannity. “The president made it clear that he was not putting boots on the ground. May need a few more intelligence people to protect very specific areas. I know the creatures of the Washington swamps, they like to send our children to war. “

Hannity continued to press repeatedly for the U.S. military to respond by removing Iran’s infrastructure, economic pipelines and political leadership.

“As Lindsey Graham tweeted this weekend, if you work at an Iranian refinery, you may want to get a new job,” he said. “I would start now. The three big refineries could soon catch fire.”

“Their illicit nuclear sites could finally be wiped out,” added Hannity. “And the Iranian mullahs, they may want to keep a watchful eye on the sky tonight while watching from their bunkers, where I’m sure they are hiding. Powerful American military forces, they are in position this evening. We can report that six B-52 bombers are en route to the region. “

Later in the program, Hannity welcomed Graham, who said that Iran’s action was definitely an “act of war” and that the President had “power under Article II, respond”.

The Republican senator also said that he had just called Trump before delivering a final message to Iran: “Your fate is in your hands in terms of the economic viability of the regime. You continue this shit that you will wake up one day out of the petroleum industry. “

Moments later, the president – who decided not to deliver an oval office address to the nation tonight – went on Twitter to say, “Everything is fine!”

“The casualty and damage assessment is underway,” added Trump. “So far so good! We have by far the most powerful and best equipped army in the world! I will make a statement tomorrow morning.”

Contacted by phone shortly after his appearance on the Hannity show ended, Graham refused to tell the Daily Beast what President Trump had told him by phone earlier in the evening, instead of alluding enigmatic: “I think you will hear about it in the coming days”, Before hanging up.

What Trump watches on Fox News and Fox Business often seems to influence not only his political messaging, but also his decision-making and strategy. Shortly after ordering the air strike that killed Iran’s biggest military chief, Trump repeatedly threatened that he had “very high profile and important” Iranian locations in mind if the regime chose to step up things. Trump tweeted that he could even target Iranian cultural sites, attacks that would constitute war crimes.

In the days following the American strike, some of Trump’s favorite Fox hosts, including Hannity and Pete Hegseth – who both privately advise this president on a variety of issues and policies – used their air time to begin to choose potential Iranian targets for Trump to shoot at. the trigger.

.