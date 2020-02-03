“Hannah Montana” prequel are “talk[ed] “Billy Ray Cyrus says

[Photo via IMDb]

Good news for fans of nostalgia. We are in the midst of a revival of many things from the past. Lizzie McGuire, My chemical romance and Motley Crue have all made comebacks recently and now we may have the mother of all: Hannah Montana.

According to Billy Ray Cyruscan be a spin-off prequel.

Hannah Montana started broadcasting in 2006 and produced four incredible seasons and two films before ending in 2011. That does not include the many radio hits and best-selling albums. Hannah Montana was of course played by Miley Cyrus and the character shot her career into the stratosphere.

In a conversation with HollywoodLife, Billy told Ray Cyrus about how they work on something that involves the pop star.

“They’re talking about doing a prequel, which I would do for me in a heartbeat,” said Billy Ray. “Because that means I can get my mullet back.”

“I think there was a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana,” Billy continued.

Billy Ray is right. Billy Ray’s character played Miley’s father in the show and was Robby Stewart. He himself was a famous country star with the persona Robby Ray, but after the death of their mother he had to take care of his two children Miley and Jackson.

Billy Ray told about how he had originally said that they should cast someone else for the role of Miley’s father, because he thought he was going to screw it up.

“They cast me like her father and I said,” They must get a real actor. I don’t want to ruin that show. They need a real actor to play her dad, because this is a great script and a great concept, “said Billy Ray. “It’s going to blow up Miley. It’s going to be big.”

If this is just a spin-off, it is unclear if Miley Cyrus will actually appear, especially if it is a prequel, but we cannot imagine Hannah Montana without at least a cameo of hers.

We are just happy to know that some people still stand up for the cause of Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray Cyrus never seems to fade out of the spotlight, but he was especially high in 2019 because of Lil Nas Xs remix of “Old Town Road.” The video was the number 1 generally viewed video of the year. It was such a hit that Billy Ray, Lil Nas X and the song just in one Doritos commercially at the Super bowl. Another striking Doritos star this year was Post Malone in this hilarious commercial.

Fingers crossed that Billy Ray’s star status propels this Hannah Montana production because we can’t wait to put on our old jeans and shout “The best of both worlds” up in our lungs.

Would you see another Hannah Montana spin-off? Sound out in the comments below!

