Country singer Jake Owen shared a shady song that he wrote about former bachelorette star Hannah Brown on Thursday. January 9 – and she wasn’t happy with it. She and Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, who liked the song, went back and forth on Twitter about Owen’s song.

“Monday night my girlfriend was wearing that damn TV and the only thing you heard about the new bachelor was Alabama Hannah, it was just Alabama Hannah everywhere. She won’t be leaving, “Owen began in a video about Brown’s appearance at the Peter Weber’s premiere season of The Bachelor.” Believe it or not, I met her in the final season of The Bachelorette, I played “Made For You ‘for them, I think it was like Rhode Island or something. She’s a cool girl. “

Although the 38-year-old country singer said the song “isn’t even an excavation on the actual Alabama Hannah,” he said the number is a vision of Weber’s position.

“Alabama Hannah, what do you want? / If it’s love you need, well, honey, it’s gone, “he sang. “You’ve had your chances, so don’t leave me alone. / Alabama Hannah, don’t go back home.”

Last week Brown told Weber that she made a mistake when she chose Jed Wyatt during her season of The Bachelorette. The three-hour Bachelor premiere then ended on a cliffhanger with Weber and asked Brown to participate in his season of The Bachelor.

“I have been here in California, I enjoyed the sun / There are many beautiful ladies, and I cannot choose one,” was the text. “I fly high, I have peace of mind, I have already raised the bar. Now you show up here tonight, who do you think you are?” / Alabama Hannah won’t let you go with the tide. … Alabama Hannah, darling, come from my life. “

After Owen Brown had been designated as a “beauty queen” and “dancing star,” the country singer then referred to the ex-now notorious nocturnal windmill date.

“Well, I think you think you’ve messed up since you saw me go on / thought we could pick it up exactly where we were,” Owen sang. “But you must lie in the bed that you made, and I hate to let you down. Girl, this is not a windmill, we cannot go round and round.”

Harrison tweeted that he was a fan of Owen’s song and wrote, “My husband @ jakeowen spoke his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor.”

The former bachelor then responded to his message: “Better just be his truth, Christopher. Not only do I chop the liver now, you still have to love me and try to understand my mess. @chrisbharrison. “

The next day the iconic Bachelor franchise host cleared the air and said he still loves Brown.

“Haha you know, I will always love you girl, you are family and stitches together between good and evil and the mascara …” tweeted Harrison on Friday, January 10. “Now that’s a country number.”

Just before Harrison praised the song, Brown seemed to like the song itself.

“It’s hilarious and although it is like a diss on me all the time, I tapped my foot on it and laughed. You have to watch it!” Said Brown through her Instagram stories on Thursday, January 9. ” Jake, let me know when you need me for the video clip. “

The Bachelor Air every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM

– Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

