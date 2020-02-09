Hanks, Fonda and other stars have fun at the Oscars rehearsals

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell are on the Oscar stage and play funny stuff for a few dozen people watching the two comedians. No, all of Hollywood has neither missed the 92nd Academy Awards nor stuck in an appalling traffic jam.

It’s Saturday, the day before the biggest night of the film industry, and everything has a stand-in: the Oscars are made of plastic, the winners are “just for this sample” and the same type is played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves.

For Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell, both in casual weekend outfits (aside from their satin show night high heels), it’s a chance to go through their lines and possible improvisations, even if the room is mostly empty and shows huge place cards where candidates stand and moderators sit.

But the comedians were not in control of a limited audience. Louis-Dreyfus even paused and laughed, but her co-host had her behind and gently tapped her to focus on the teleprompter again. “Oh (explicit),” said Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell are just a few of the stars who went in and out of the Dolby Theater on Saturday, including Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda and Mahershala Ali. Fonda was a little impressed by the stars and marveled at “all the famous faces” in the crowd, even though she only looked at pictures of the stars in the seats that they will see on the show night.

Hanks nodded at Brad Pitt’s place card and Hayek was excited to discover that she would be sitting near “all of her friends”, including co-host Penelope Cruz. She also made sure to write down the lighting situation as it would affect the makeup she’d like to wear on Sunday.

But the stars weren’t always limited to the stage, especially if they arrived a little earlier. Timothee Chalamet parked in the front row and laughed heartily at Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s funny play, while his co-moderator Natalie Portman watched from a few rows with a big smile on her face.

The samples are designed to solve quirks and potential problems. They range from the small – like the teleprompter, which turns black for the President of the Academy of Arts and Sciences, David Rubin – to the big one – whether a 21-member choir remains in the background or on the way to the front when a certain nominated song has ended.

When it was Portman’s turn to practice, she asked if there was “some etiquette” when leaving the stage. Show director Glenn Weiss told her that yes. In fact, it is advisable to follow the winner, he said.

Rehearsals are part of the business for anyone who accepts the moderator’s appearance, although some acts are kept top secret until Sunday’s show. To keep the surprise going, there are times when everyone except the main crew has to leave the theater.

It’s a multi-day process leading up to the show. On Friday, a handful of the nominated musicians went through their numbers with the help of the live orchestra, which is conducted for the first time by a conductor. Chrissy Metz practiced playing the nominated song “I Stand With You” from the film “Breakthrough” while composer and lyricist Diane Warren cheered her on by the audience.

But even with the upcoming live broadcast, the atmosphere in the theater was calm and cozy. Some of the deputies were regular at Oscars rehearsals for decades and many put thoughts and a deep knowledge of the film industry in their acceptance speeches.

Makeup artist Antonio Rael has stood for big stars for 34 years. He played Robert De Niro, stood next to Beyoncé, and recalls when the 1994 Dorothy Chandler Pavilion was shaken by aftershocks in Northridge. This year he plays Adam Driver and Sam Mendes. Still, it can be nerve-wracking, even if it’s just rehearsing.

“Some of the new people are so stressed out,” said Rael.

Rael spoke about the alternates, but that doesn’t mean that some of the stars aren’t worried either. Chalamet may have been nominated for an Oscar, but he’s not immune to nerves, especially when he finds out who he’ll be following. However, you have to tune in to the show on Sunday evening to find out who it is.

