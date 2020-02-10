Hangouts Meet now supports Safari 13 and later on macOS

Before Google rejects classic hangouts for corporate customers later this year, the two planned replacements must achieve feature parity. The final step in Hangouts Meet adds support for Safari on macOS.

Hangouts Meet is G Suite’s video conferencing solution, and its launch was a bit smoother than chat messaging. There is less legacy cruft to port and it just works. Invitations are sent as links. Calendar and Gmail integration is also available. Google advocates that, given modern web technologies, no plug-ins need to be set up in advance.

Hangouts Meet is already available in Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge and is available from Safari version 13. Apple’s newest browser, which shipped with macOS Catalina last year, also supports macOS 10.14.5 and 10.13.6.

Google notes that this “creates an easier meeting experience for Mac users who prefer Safari as the default browser.”

Hangouts Meet Safari support is common today.

