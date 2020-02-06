Hands-on with iOS 13.4 Beta 1 changes and functions [Video]

Yesterday, Apple released the first beta of iOS 13.4, the first beta in a while that featured remarkable new features and changes. Newly added are the eagerly awaited return of folder sharing in iCloud Drive, the new key combinations for the Photos app and much more. Watch our short sample video for a first look at the new features in iOS 13.4.

What’s new Changes and features of iOS 13.4 Beta 1

Older phones without a notch have a status bar in the Control Center

9 new Memoji stickers

Always listen to the Hey Siri accessibility option

Fixed mail app toolbar

iCloud Drive Folder Sharing returns

Notification of deactivated VPN in the status bar

Ask Siri to return to the home screen

Ellipsis in the lyrics section of the music apps for instrumental introductions

Shazam Shortcuts action

Hardware key mapping

With the new keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app for iPadOS, you can quickly navigate between tabs, search for and create albums. In full screen mode, you can also delete, duplicate and call up the editing mode using a keyboard.

car key

New call control and third-party navigation in CarPlay

Family approval in the TV app

Complete video solution for iOS 13.4 Beta 1

This is an exciting time since it has been a while since we had a major iOS and iPadOS beta update with new features and significant changes. Although Apple has undoubtedly been working on these and other changes for months, I see this as the beginning of the unofficial march to the iOS 14 debut in June.

Although there are a few neat features facing the user, like the 9 new Memoji stickers, what I find most exciting is what’s going on under the hood. CarKey sounds interesting and there seems to be a not insignificant amount of new Siri changes under the hood. We’ve already tested the Siri Go To Home command, but there seem to be other new practical commands like this one we’re working on.

Perhaps the most exciting are the new keyboard changes, especially the ability to map modifier keys like macOS and the ability for apps to recognize when certain keys are pressed and released.

There is also keyboard shortcut support for the Stock Photos app. With the rumors that Apple is launching a backlit Smart Keyboard – Smart Keyboard Pro, who? – It makes sense to focus on expanding the software capability for keyboards.

Finally, there is iCloud Drive folder sharing support that was unveiled in the first beta of iOS 13, but has not yet been released in a publicly available version of iOS. With the recurrence in the beta versions for iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, it is possible that the sharing of iCloud Drive folders will start this spring.

What do you think about the iOS 13.4 beta? Sound out in the comments below.

