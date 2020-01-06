Hands on: Galaxy Chromebook stole my heart in minutes

Loading...

It is not so often nowadays that new products surprise us, but at CES 2020 I came across a briefing with Samsung to see the Galaxy Chromebook. This ultra-premium Chromebook has already stolen my heart and so far I have only used it for a few minutes.

In recent years my favorite Chrome OS machine has been the Pixelbook from Google and only recently was it dethroned as my favorite by his brother, the “mid-range” Pixelbook Go. Now I think there might be a new king of Chromebooks and I am genuinely shocked that it comes from Samsung.

After spending a little time with the Galaxy Chromebook, there are three main takeaways for me.

I can’t believe that such a display costs so much

Perhaps the most striking thing about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the display. The 13.3-inch panel is not a standard Chromebook screen, but rather a super premium 4K AMOLED panel. Personally it is a truly stunning screen.

I wasn’t immediately told that the display on the Galaxy Chromebook was an AMOLED display, so on my first impressions I thought, “This is the best LCD I have ever seen.” When I discovered the price tag, I was even more shocked. A 4K AMOLED in a $ 999 Chromebook? This seems too good to be true!

Performance is just incredible

Another thing I immediately noticed about the Samsung Galaxy Book were the great performance. Animations are smoother on this machine than any other Chromebook I have been able to use. Even the Pixelbook from Google stutters when it is brand new when it goes through animations.

Although it is a bit unfortunate that the Galaxy Chromebook is limited to 8 GB of RAM, I am overwhelmed by the performance so far and I can just imagine how well it will work with my daily workflow.

The keyboard seems promising

My biggest concern when considering a Chromebook outside of a Pixelbook is the keyboard. After using the Pixelbook for a few years, I am still in love with this keyboard and it is what I use to type this very practical message. However, I think there is a new challenger.

After a few minutes of typing, the keyboard of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook felt at least in the same atmosphere as the Pixelbook. It is not whole equally good on the basis of early impressions, but it is at least promising that I want to spend more time trying it out.

You can find more information about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook in the announcement message, but in terms of price, it costs $ 999 and is scheduled for launch in this year’s Q1. Below is a gallery with more Samsung Galaxy Chromebook images.

