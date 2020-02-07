Han Solo and the wild actor Harrison Ford’s reputation believe America has lost its moral leadership and credibility

Harrison Ford, best known for his portrayals of Han Solo and Indiana Jones, was in Mexico City and promoted his new film The Call of The Wild. While promoting the film, Ford claimed that the US lacked moral leadership.

As reported by Huffpost, Ford highlighted climate change and immigration, claiming America had lost its moral authority and credibility.

He said: “We are facing some really pressing problems in America and are working hard to resolve them.”

“We need to invite people into the country,” said Ford. “Don’t leave them outside. This is America’s history, it depends on immigration. “

The Hollywood actor also expressed concern about the role of the United States as a global leader. Ford said, “Our position in the world is basically poor due to our lack of moral leadership.”

Ford then expressed concern about the state of the art and said, “Science is disparaged.”

He said: “Science is ridiculed by people on ideological campsites. They reject wisdom, the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view and that has to stop. “

He also praised Greta Thunberg and his commitment to climate change: “I admire her role as a representative of the youth, her courage. I also admire their ability to express themselves. It seems that young people have a leadership role. “

Finally, the actor claimed that climate change is the greatest threat to humanity. “I consider the threat to nature to be the greatest threat to humanity.”

This is not the first time the actor has spoken about science slander. Last year, when he spoke at the World Government Summit in Dubai, he made a plea to protect the world’s oceans. During his speech, he called out President Donald Trump and others who “deny or disparage science”.

He said: “All over the world, leadership elements – including my own country – are on the wrong side of history to preserve their condition and status quo, to deny or disparage science.”

