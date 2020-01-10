Hamilton: Triumphs and processes of resettlement of Syrian refugees

Loading...

Abdulfatah Almasri, a Syrian refugee who has settled in London, returns to work as a qualified engineer with his own shop. (Free press file photo)

Leah Hamilton and others

Four years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s characteristic promises were to invite refugees who received the civil war in Syria to Canada. Canadians from coast to coast showed their support for the initiative by raising funds and personally sponsoring refugee families.

After the elections, Trudeau delivered on his campaign promise to quickly resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees. Under operation Syrian refugees, 26,172 Syrian refugees were resettled in Canada between November 2015 and February 2016.

Canada has long been considered a world leader in refugee resettlement, but Operation Syrian refugees were unprecedented. The only comparable event was more than 35 years earlier with the arrival of 60,000 Indo-Chinese refugees.

Four years later, how are these Syrian refugees? The overall results of the resettlement and integration experiences of Syrian refugees are positive and show encouraging trends in terms of adaptation to life in Canada and participation in society.

That said, challenges remain.

A recent report from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on the integration results of Syrian refugees suggests that Syrian refugees are doing well in Canada.

Canada has a long history of welcoming refugees from all over the world and Syrian refugees felt the power of that welcome.

This sense of welcome has translated into new Syrian-Canadians who report a strong sense of belonging both to Canada (90 percent) and to local communities (84 percent). Syrian refugees connect and develop ties by making volunteer opportunities and friends in community centers and their children’s schools.

Compared to other refugee groups that arrived at the same time, Syrian refugees have used settlements and other related support services funded by the federal government at higher rates, including information and orientation services and language training.

Nearly all Syrian refugees supported by the government attended orientation services and information workshops. Almost 80 percent of Syrian refugees attended language-funded language lessons. By 2018, more than 90 percent of Syrian refugees said they could perform most of the daily tasks, such as shopping and visiting doctors in English.

Compared to other resettled refugees, Syrian refugees are at the forefront when it comes to work and finding work. By 2018, 57 percent of Syrian-Canadians reported being employed; 23 percent were looking for work. The pay of Syrian refugees in Canada has gradually increased and their use of provincial social assistance is comparable to that of other resettled groups.

There are still a number of challenges for Syrian youth and students. Some Syrian youth had to resume their education. As a result, they have faced challenges at school, including language, social and academic barriers. These barriers must be meticulously addressed and followed up.

Almost a quarter of Syrian refugees said they sometimes – or often – did not have enough food.

Some Syrian refugees are reluctant to access formal mental health care because of the stigma associated with access to these services in their community.

As we discuss in our forthcoming book, A National Project: Canada’s Syrian Refugee Resettlement Experience, to be published this spring by McGill-Queen’s University Press, it is important to continue to follow these results.

We believe it is important to look at potential gender differences and differences in outcomes for Syrian refugees who came to Canada under different refugee categories – whether they were privately sponsored or assisted by the government.

Canadian policy makers demonstrated the crucial importance of having a performance measurement and outcomes plan from the very beginning of operation Syrian refugees. In this way Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada was progressive.

Operation Syrian Refugees offers a convincing example of how governments can collect and share robust data with local, national and international organizations, as well as with the general public. This information is all part of efforts to communicate the costs and benefits of meeting Canada’s international obligation to resettle refugees.

The importance of collecting better migration data is part of the Global Compact’s first objective for safe, orderly and regular migration. The non-binding agreement – the first on a common approach to international migration – was signed by 152 UN member states. It comprises 23 objectives aimed at better migration management at local, national, regional and global level.

Canada has demonstrated its dedication to these ideals. The federal government has widely shared its report on refugee results with the Canadian public. This sharing of data has been especially important for politicians, community leaders and academic researchers. It also ensures accurate reporting in the news media.

Ultimately, the information collected helps to build a culture of informed debate. This accuracy is important to weaken populist rhetoric.

The success of recording and sharing this information was demonstrated by the recent federal elections. Despite the potential of immigration policy to act as a wedge issue, the public debate about this was balanced and informed.

The only political party that has made a public promise to reduce the number of immigrants has not won any seats.

Leah Hamilton, associate professor, Bissett School of Business, Mount Royal University; Luisa Veronis, associate professor, L’Université d’Ottawa / University of Ottawa; and Margaret Walton-Roberts, chair professor of geography and environmental studies, Wilfrid Laurier University

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.