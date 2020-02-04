Hamilton film in cinemas from 2021, but it’s not what you think

A film adaptation by Hamilton is on the way with the cast of the stage production, but it may not be exactly what you expect.

The acclaimed musical drama tells the story of the American founder Alexander Hamilton and combines contemporary styles such as R&B, pop and soul with more traditional show tunes.

The upcoming film version is not an outright change in the style of 2012 Les Miserables or 2019’s Cats (* shudder *), but a recording of the show that was filmed during three live performances.

Clocks after two hours and 40 minutes, Disney has acquired rights for a hefty $ 75 million, with a scheduled release on October 15, 2021, Deadline Hollywood reports.

With the film version, fans can watch the show from multiple cinematic angles, while also avoiding the hassle of trying to secure tickets at high costs.

The show catapulted maker Lin-Manuel Miranda to international fame and he then started playing important screen roles in Mary Poppin’s Returns and BBC One’s His Dark Materials.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With the original Broadway cast.

Filmed on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater.

In a theater near you.

October 15, 2021. # Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3

– Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) 3 February 2020

Another Miranda musical will appear on the big screen this year, as Tony Award winning In The Heights receives a more traditional film adaptation from director Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).