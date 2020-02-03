Hamilton film hits theaters with original Broadway cast

Broadway fans have expressed hope that the 11-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical Hamilton would find its way to the big screen since it premiered in February 2015. Well, Disney finally decided it didn’t throw its shot away and brings a movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s history-making musical, with the original Broadway cast, to theaters at October 15, 2021!

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a real cultural phenomenon, and that was not for nothing Hamilton was praised as an amazing work of art, “said Robert A. Iger, president and president of the Walt Disney Company, in a statement.” Anyone who saw it with the original cast will never forget that unique experience. And we are very happy to share the same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world. “

The film is described as “a leap forward in the art of” live capture “” and combines live theater and film. Hamilton director Thomas Kail – who will act as a producer alongside Disney and Miranda – filmed the show at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway before the original cast members started to leave. So, along with Miranda, fans will be Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson, as well as Tony nominees Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington and Jonathan Groff as King George. Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison, and Anthony Ramos (who also plays the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of Miranda) In the heights) as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton.

“I am so proud of what Tommy Kail was able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local cinema, “Miranda said in a statement along with a Twitter message announcing the film.” We are excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company from Hamilton to the largest possible audience. ”

We can’t wait to be in the cinema where this premiere is finally taking place!