Hamilton endorses Coggs as chief

Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton is withdrawing from the race to lead the council and is instead endorsing Ald. Milele Coggs.

“I was using in the historic nature of the of the election, with the range of women staying on the council,” Hamilton explained in a Friday interview with the Journal Sentinel. “And it seemed correct that a lady direct the council throughout this time time period.”

Hamilton, who had been seeking re-election to lead the 15-member council, confronted a challenge from Ald. Cavalier Johnson.

Johnson reported he is been operating for council president since late 2018, when Hamilton submitted paperwork to run for mayor.

“I am grateful to have acquired the guidance that I have consequently significantly,” Johnson explained. “I do thank Ashanti Hamilton for his support as council president. I also have honest regard for Ald. Milele Coggs and desire her very well on her have run for council president.”

The election is scheduled for Tuesday.

“I just believe this is incredibly time to uplift ladies leadership, primarily all those who have demonstrated that they have the ability and desire to guide,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton acknowledged that he’d been functioning to line up the votes to serve yet another term as president, but extra “points started off to get a small dicey” when Ald. Robert Bauman withdrew his help more than controversy more than the planned Wisconsin Heart expansion.

Bauman has been a vocal critic of the center’s approach to double its space amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If there are people who are unwilling to vote for me due to the fact of, you know, earlier issues or previous political votes, you know, let it be,” Hamilton reported.

Two far more women of all ages — JoCasta Zamarripa and Marina Dimitrijevic — were being elected to the Popular Council in the April 7 election, unofficial election results produced this 7 days demonstrate. They will be a part of Coggs, as effectively as Alds. Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd.

That implies that when the Common Council holds its first conference of the new term Tuesday, a document-placing five out of the 15 council members will be women of all ages.

“I hope we proceed to make background. And to that position. I have designed the alternative to run for president of the Popular Council,” Coggs reported. “If elected, I will be to start with woman ever to become council president.”

Coggs, the longest-serving woman on the council, has been in business because 2008.

Speak to Mary Spicuzza at (414) 224-2324 or mary.spicuzza@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MSpicuzzaMJS.

