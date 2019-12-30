Hamilton Bulldogs fight back 3-0 behind, but the rally in Guelph-Hamilton fails

Loading...

Published on December 29, 2019

It was a roller coaster ride of an Ontario Hockey League game in Guelph, in which the storm had an early 3-0 lead before defeating the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 on Sunday night.

Eric Uba scored two goals in the first half when the storm took the lead 3-0 before the game at Sleeman Center was 14 minutes old.

However, the Bulldogs fought back strongly after Zachary Roy replaced Marco Costantini on the net after he scored three goals with just nine shots.

Avery Hayes scored his fourteenth goal of the season with a seven-second advantage in the first half and Tag Bertuzzi and Isaac Nurse scored the seventeenth and fourth goal of the season in the second half.

The Storm regained the lead with 6:49 when Cedric Ralph converted a one-timer after Roy for his thirteenth goal of the season and a 4: 3 lead.

Hamilton will play the next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. when they host the Mississauga Steelheads at the FirstOntario Center.

