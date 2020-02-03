Hamblin, Scott and Langlois stronger players for setback in Siberia | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Canadian women’s team met this week in Ostend, Belgium, for its final push for a third consecutive Olympic berth. The Canadians, who went 3-0 in the pre-qualification tournament in Edmonton in November, face host Belgium, Sweden on Saturday and Japan on Sunday on Thursday. All they have to do is finish the top two to book their tickets to Tokyo (Japan automatically qualifies as the host country).

It took the trio two four-hour flights to get to Belgium. But that was nothing.

Novosibirsk is an industrial city in Siberia, with average winter temperatures that rival the Canadian Prairies. It is also a flight of four and a half hours from Moscow, which means that they have to connect for all their away games. Then it is a long train journey or another flight to their destination.

“I will probably remember the crazy trip,” said Scott, who led the Russian women’s class last season with 19.3 points per game. “You almost never get used to being in one time zone. . . sometimes we have to travel 24 hours by train. So you never really feel at ease in one time zone.

“I think I’m just constantly tired. By saying that, a lot of funny things come out, I, Ruth and Miah so tired and jet-lagged, look at each other as: this is really the life we ​​live now. We just laugh about it. “

The three are all starters for Dynamo Novosibirsk. Langlois, a 28-year-old from Windsor, Ont., Was the first to join the team four years ago and was the only English-speaking player at the time.

“I had a translator with me all the time, or if I had to order a delivery, she would do it for me. She was actually my voice, “Langlois said.

Being a black woman in Russia was one of the most difficult adjustments.

“The chance that Canadians have, I am a minority, a black woman in Canada, it is very diverse,” she said. “And it’s definitely a man’s world out there. The rest of the world isn’t where we are. So you really appreciate Canada so much more, and the opportunity that is offered.”

Hamblin, a 25-year-old from Smithers, B.C., makes optimal use of the experience. She tells her travel adventures on social media with the good-natured humor of Michael Palin.

“I’m going to live and just trying to get the most out of everything, and how many people can say they get the chance to live in Siberia for a year?” She said. “So I try to get as many of those experiences as possible, and to experience the culture, and it helps Jamie and Miah have it, it is great to hang out with them and experience all these experiences with them.”

Hamblin tried dog sled last week. But her most memorable tourist experience was a traditional Russian banya – or bathhouse. Swimmers fix themselves with oak branches tied together. It is believed that it improves blood circulation.

“However, I felt very relaxed afterwards”, Hamblin said laughing.

All three said the culture shock was huge. Different language, different alphabet, completely different atmosphere, Hamblin said. But it also led to a lot of laughter among the trio of Canadians.

“(I remember) just the funny moments when we don’t really know what’s going on, the exchanges between me, Jamie and Miah, the eye contact, such as” What’s going on right now? “Said Hamblin.” It’s really funny, but you also experience things that you could never have imagined. “

Hamblin has learned enough Russian ‘to survive. Please and thank you. Can count to 10. Know the names of our games in Russian. I think I will really try something in the next three months. ”

This is the third and final Olympic qualification phase for Canadian women, who said it is like a family reunion when they come together. It doesn’t take long to rediscover their seamless cohesion when they step onto the floor.

“Especially this year with so many different small contact points, we see that really in chemistry, only the interactions of the first day, and we are already in Day 3 of the practice and I feel that we are miles ahead of where we were in November, so that’s really cool to see, “Hamblin said.

Canadian women, ranked as the world’s best number 4, were eliminated in the quarter-finals in both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 in Rio.

The Canadian men have not qualified for the Olympic Games since the Sydney Games in 2000. They have to win their last qualifying tournament in Victoria at the end of June.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press