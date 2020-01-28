By Canadian Press

GAZA, Palestinian Territory – A senior Hamas official said Tuesday that the Muslim militant group rejects the “conspiracies” announced by the US and Israel and that “all options are open” in response to the newly revealed peace plan of the Trump government that Israel greatly benefits.

“We are sure that our Palestinian people will not let these conspiracies pass. All options are therefore open. The (Israeli) occupation and the US government will be responsible for what they did, “said senior Hamas officer Khalil al-Hayya while participating in one of the various protests that broke out over the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Protesters burned tires and photos of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There was no immediate response to the plan of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who was planning an emergency meeting with other Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to discuss a uniform response to the plan.