Hamas allows rival Fatah to celebrate the anniversary of the rally in the Gaza Strip for the first time in 7 years – National

Tens of thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in Gaza on Wednesday to celebrate the 55th anniversary of President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement.

The territory's Hamas rulers allowed the event for the first time in years.

The militant Islamic group Hamas, which forcibly took control of the Gaza Strip from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in 2007, allowed Fatah supporters to celebrate on a street in Gaza City. They declined to organize the event in one of the city's public squares or parks.

Thousands of Fatah supporters attend a rally to mark the 55th anniversary of the political party in Central Gaza City on January 1, 2020.

Haitham Imad / EPA

But the crowd was so large that several thousand people came to nearby Saraya Square, the location of the last massive anniversary festival that Hamas allowed in January 2013.

The Hamas takeover divided the Palestinians between two governments, with Hamas controlling Gaza and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority governing the autonomous areas of the West Bank, which was occupied by Israel.

Fatah and Hamas remain bitter enemies, and repeated attempts at reconciliation have failed. But in the past few months, both have pledged to hold new elections. Hamas' decision to allow the demonstration on Wednesday appeared to be a benevolent gesture towards Fatah.

"This year is the year of Palestinian unity and Fatah unity behind its leader Mahmoud Abbas," said Ahmed Hilles, senior Fatah official in Gaza.

Fatah has tried to portray large voter turnout as an expression of its reputation, although its popularity has declined in recent years. Abbas was unable to regain control of Gaza and move closer to its goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The Palestinian leader has further damaged Abbas' reputation and cut the salaries of thousands of Palestinian Authority officials in Gaza. The move to put additional pressure on the financially stricken Hamas government to care for its people failed and provoked anger at Abbas.

Hilles promised to work to restore full payments to the workers. "We are a movement and a people," he said.

Palestinian supporters of Fatah attend a rally marking the 55th anniversary of the political party in the central Gaza Strip on 1.2020. January part.

Haitham Imad / EPA

On Tuesday, thousands of Fatah supporters loyal to Mohammed Dahlan, a former Fatah-strong man who is now a rival of Abbas in exile, organized a similar rally in the middle of the city.

Despite the challenges, participants hope that Hamas will enable them to celebrate the anniversary every year.

"We came here to tell everyone that Fatah is still doing well," said Mohammed al-Raqagh, a supporter waving the Palestinian flag around his body.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

