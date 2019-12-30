Halvorsen gives Griffiths a new start

Loading...

Loading

"Especially at the headquarters of Standish Handicap, this has been a great sprint event for many years, so if he can do it, it would be wonderful.

"This is another new year, against good horses like Spirit Of Valor and those kinds of horses that have raced at group 1 level, but it is doing all right so I hope we can try to # 39; get a triplet of wins. "

Andrew Mallyon is ready to resume the journey on Halvorsen from the first barrier, which Griffiths said he had to overcome to win on Wednesday.

But the trainer was convinced that his breeding had provided a more mature horse with this preparation.

"He had always shown good talent at the age of three," said Griffiths.

"He beat Hawkshot, who had a group 1 form before going to Hong Kong and won the gold races in Moonee Valley, and the form around Gytrash held up very well.

Halvorsen can give Robbie Griffiths the perfect start to 2020. Credit: Getty Images

"We saw him grow stronger in his training and we were optimistic that he could take it a step further, then it came true when he won the final and then again at Flemington.

"It has certainly shown that it is maturing and we hope it can continue to do so."

Loading

Griffiths has been light on riders this season compared to the past, but said it was a stable strategy to move on a number of horses that had not yet been replaced.

Already on the Gold Coast before the year-long sales of Magic Millions, Griffiths said he plans to buy around 15 yearlings this season to replenish his inventory.

"We have sold a number of them and we have not replaced them, so our numbers are definitely going down, and so I was thinking this season about the number I would buy with my health," he said.

"Now I'm getting stronger, I'll probably buy 15 yearlings, which isn't much these days, with all the big stables, they buy hundreds.

"In the future, we will probably focus on buying a little more quality than quantity.

"There is a bit of decline but as long as he [Halvorsen] can run well, we will be nice."

Meanwhile, the unlucky mare Fidelia is back for the February races, with group 3 Mannerism and group 3 Matron Stakes on her radar.

"I hope she ends up in Sydney," said Griffiths.

"She was probably unlucky in the last preparation and should have won on more than one occasion, but things did not go like that.

"We hope she can have the right kind of luck for this preparation."

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading