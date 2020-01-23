Halsey sings Google Translated Songs on Jimmy Fallon | Video

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRZ4zci_YUU (/ embed)

Halsey just worked with Jimmy Fallon for the Backstreet Boys duet that we never knew we needed – well, a heavily remixed version. The singer came by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night and played a game of Google Translate Songs with the late-night host, releasing a few songs after their lyrics were completely reworked by Google Translate.

Halsey first performed Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’, which was edited for the challenge into ‘Unwed Woman’, before trying to express her own hit ‘Without Me’, which was hilariously translated into ‘You Soft Head’. She and Fallon ended the game in a nostalgic tone and sang the (very random) lyrics of “I Desire Roads”, the remixed version of Google of “I Want It That Way” from the Backstreet Boys. All we have to say is LO-freakin’-L.

Just when we thought Halsey was on it The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon it could not possibly be more entertaining. The 25-year-old star also got in touch with her roots in New Jersey by reciting the lyrics of her song “Graveyard” with a thick, exaggerated accent, at Kimmel’s request. Yes, it’s just as hilarious as you probably imagine. Discover it for yourself in the video below.

