Halsey Poses in Pink Haired Anime Look Throughout Quarantine

Halsey debuted a Sailor Moon-encouraged pink-haired anime search for the duration of the coronavirus quarantine.

It seems as however when all of us have been dwelling in sweatpants and pajamas for the previous number of months, the “You Should really Be Unhappy” singer has been tests out new seems amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday (April 21), Halsey posted a image to Twitter looking just about accurately like the Sailor Moon character Chibiusa. In the photograph, she’s seen rocking a dazzling pink wig, a white cropped prime with a large pink bow on it, a pink pleated skirt and a pair of pink knee-large fight boots.

“Alex, I’ll just take: ‘Things I’m Doing’ for 500,” she captioned the post, referencing the match demonstrate Jeopardy!.

See Halsey’s new pink-haired look for you, beneath:

It can be unclear if Halsey’s new hair is long term or not (given that she does usually experiment with her hairstyles and coloration), but she did say she misses having colored hair after a fan questioned if “the pink hair is making a return.”

The pop star isn’t really the only superstar to experiment with their hair during the coronavirus quarantine. Armie Hammer reworked into the Tiger King, Ariana Grande ditched her signature significant ponytail, Hilary Duff dyed her hair blue, JoJo Siwa showed off her purely natural hair and Miley Cyrus gave boyfriend Cody Simpson a buzz lower.