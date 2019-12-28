Halsey guests bring me the surprise of the horizon New EP

Loading...

Bring Me The Horizon started life as a deathcore and metalcore group, but recently the band has branched out stylistically and experimented with different types of sounds. This means that they could involve a new type of collaborator, like their surprising new EP, in which Halsey can be seen on "¿". Halsey provides vocals on the catchy and aggressive electronic track.

Incidentally, the full title of the EP is music for listening, dancing, flaming, praying, feeding, sleeping, talking, grinding, stumbling, breathing, helping, hurting, scrolling to roll, to love, to hate, to learn, to plot to play, to be, to feel, to breed, to sweat, to dream, to hide, to live, to die, to go.

This meeting is not entirely unexpected, as Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon previously shared a photo of herself with Halsey.

Halsey also commented on the collaboration in a recent Instagram live video and said when asked, "It's not on this album, but there are two – well, technically there are two." "One" and then something that doesn't come out on my album – for something else with Bring Me The Horizon. And then I have another collaboration with one of my friends that is coming out this year, and I'm going to put on so much music next year. "

This is not the first time this year that Bring Me The Horizon has asked artists from outside the rock and metal arena for support: their January Amo album features a Grimes feature on “Nihilist Blues”.

Listen to "¿" above.