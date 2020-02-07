Halsey drops BMTH-produced “Experiment On Me” from “Birds of Prey”

(Photos via: Halsey / YouTube, Bring Me The Horizon / Spotify)

Halsey and Bring me the horizonThe ‘Experiment On Me’ collaboration on the soundtrack for the latest anti-hero film Birds of prey is finally here!

Earlier this month Halsey put an end to the mystery surrounding an Instagram video that she posted in July 2019 where she is in the studio with Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish. She revealed that they were working on a new song for the film.

The collaboration was plagued in July when the alto pop singer placed the video below of her in the studio with a number of familiar voices in the background and tagged Sykes and Fish.

A few days later, Sykes confirmed that the two were in the studio, along with their own photo.

Halsey later went to Instagram to unveil the track listing for her latest album manic and say there was no Bring Me The Horizon collaboration.

While BMTH did that, she stopped a Halsey collaboration on their recent Music To Listen To EP, it was still not the track they were working on in the video.

In January, during the interaction with fans, they asked about the Halsey video in the studio.

I still wonder if the number you posted on Instagram asks if it was too much !! I want another angry song. a bit like nightmare, even though I know it’s not on the album. is there anything of that fear ??!

Halsey then cracked the code behind the video and said it was a song she wrote with Bring Me The Horizon for Birds Of Prey: The Album.

Experiment with me !!!! For the bird of prey soundtrack. Without a doubt the craziest song I have ever recorded. By a landslide. And for Harley !!!!! https://t.co/zVUJ3FutlI

– h (@halsey) January 13, 2020

Now the song is officially here and you can certainly hear the influence of BMTH.

Probably one of the toughest songs from Halsey so far, the song contains the vocals for Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit-like backtrack.

Watch the lyrics video for the headbanging-worthy song below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY2l7D-eR8w (/ embed)

Birds of Prey: The Album has a fully female tracklisting and has artists such as K. Flay, Megan Tea Stallion and more.

The album can be ordered here via Atlantic Records and the track listing is below.

Birds of Prey: The Album Tracklist

Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch” WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick” Megan Tea Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds” Saweetie & GALXARA – “Sway With Me” Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You” Maisie Peters – “Smile” CYN – “Lonely Gun” Halsey – “Experiment with me” Jucee Froot – “Danger” K.Flay – “Bad memory” Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good” Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible chains” Black Canary – “It’s the world of a man” Summer Walker – “I’m just going to love you a little more” ADONA – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

You can listen to the full soundtrack below.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/57XM5oz6ge6MBy50svvZZ3" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Harley Quinn actress Margott Robbie served as one of the executive producers of the LP alongside Cathy Yan, Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless.

“Music was a big part of the film,” says Robbie. “So we had to have a line-up of the most popular female artists.

Other producers include Brandon Davis and Joseph Khoury. Executives responsible for music for Warner Bros. Pictures are Darren Higman and Niki Sherrod, and season Kent and Gabe Hilfer served as Music Supervisors.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) is now in theaters.

What do you think about the collaboration between Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon for Birds of Prey: The Album? Let us know in the comments below!

