Halsey and Evan Peters move in together

Halsey and Evan Peters have taken their relationship to the next level and moved in together.

The couple have been together for four months and made the new jump, Us Weekly reported. The source claimed that they “are both strange in the same way”. The actor’s friends also seem to agree with his new girlfriend. “Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo.”

The couple were first photographed together on a date on Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita on September 21st. This happened after Halsey broke up with singer Yungblud and Peters with his long-time girlfriend Emma Roberts. The source said that Peters “took a long time to find his way around before he was ready to stay up to date”.

Prior to dating Peters, Halsey has published a number of tweets about her crush in the American horror story actor over the years. “Request an appointment with Evan Peters,” she tweeted in 2013. The following year, she wrote: “I am so in love with Evan Peters. I am so flogged.” She also tweeted about him and his role in AHS: “Seriously, Evan Peters no longer attracted me to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers.”

Celebrity friends you didn’t know were the same people