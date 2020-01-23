Halsey accidentally jokes about the collapse of One World Trade

Pop star Halsey tried to beat up a music magazine on Thursday for giving it a poor rating – but mistakenly spoke out for the destruction of the One World Trade Center.

Pitchfork described the 25-year-old singer’s new album “Manic” as boring and described it as “the kind of amorphous pop that could be associated with a miserable Lyft ride.”

In response, the New Jersey native tried to make a joke and tweeted: “Can the cellar from which you p * tchork break down?”

As it turns out, Condé Nast magazine in New York is on the 40th floor of the sparkling skyscraper in the financial district, built after terrorists tore down the Twin Towers on September 11th.

While Halsey may have had no idea where Pitchfork is, others on Twitter haven’t.

“I went mad when I thought of the person on Halsey’s team who had to tell her that she was asking for world trade to collapse,” tweeted NBC news reporter Ben Kesslen.

Another user added: “Halsey, who falsely (??) is campaigning for another Pitchfork album review for September 11th, will be the funniest thing that will happen in 2020.”

The singer of “Without Me” quickly deleted the tweet. Then she explained to her 12 million followers that she hadn’t intended to offend.

“ABSOLUTELY deleted when I noticed that,” she tweeted. “I was just trying to make a joke! Intends to do no harm. “

“I just thought I could push them back with the same distance of passive aggression that they push artists!” Added Halsey. “Clearly a misunderstanding.”