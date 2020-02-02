Halo Infinite release date | Xbox game news, trailer, plot

It is an exciting year for Microsoft and Xbox gamers, with not only the release of a brand new fourth generation console in the form of the Xbox Series X, but finally the arrival of a new Halo game, the sixth in the blockbuster series … Halo infinite.

Here is everything we know so far about the brand new game and when we exempt it from being released …

When was Halo Infinite released?

Currently, gamers can expect Halo Infinite to hit their consoles during the “vacation 2020” window, which usually means somewhere in late October, November, or early December 2020. Our best guess is a release in November 2020 that coincides with the release of the new Microsoft console, the Xbox X series. It is likely that a high profile title such as this is bundled by some retailers who make the perfect Christmas gift for gamers with deep pockets!

On which consoles and platforms will Halo be released?

Halo Infinite is expected to be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

What is Halo infinitely about?

The game is ambitiously billed by some as a spiritual reboot of the beloved Halo franchise and will focus again on the Spartan John-117, better known to most as Master Chief.

After the adventures of Halo 5 where the gameplay is split between Master Chief and Spartan Locke (something that not all players were full fans of), Halo Infinite is all about Master Chief and is assumed to take over the saga from where he left it. previous title.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, watch the game here …

