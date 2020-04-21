Hallmark Star Jill Wagner welcomes daughter Army Gray

Congratulations on the Star Hallmark Jill Wagner!

The actress and her husband David Lemanowicz welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Army Gray Lemanowicz.

The couple’s daughter was born on Friday, April 17 at 12:36 pm, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. And it was 20 inches.

“It was conceived on July 4, so we wanted a patriotic name and my husband is in the army, so we chose her first name as an army,” Wagner told PEOPLE. “We thought it was a good name in honor of both.” Her middle name is Gray (spelled in an American way, with A) because I always loved that name. It’s powerful, intelligent, soft and feminine all in one… that’s what I want her to be. “

This is Wagner’s first child and second for Lemanowicz, who has a 10-year-old daughter named Liya from a previous relationship.

“Liya loves to be a big sis and all dogs are very curious about Little Gray’s army,” Wagner said. “I feel that Hank, a farmer’s dog, will be super protective over her.”

Since the army was Wagner’s “first child,” “there was no idea what to expect. I didn’t really have much of a plan (birth) except that I was open to anything the doctor said would be best for a baby. “

“Having a birth in a mask wasn’t ideal, but the silver lining was such that it allowed my husband and me to have this intimate one-on-one time before we brought her home without distraction,” Wagner said. “It was one of the best sleepless moments of my life.”

Now Wanger is “in the most blissful state of mind” and her “whole world has been turned upside down, but in the best way” – including seeing her husband “in a whole new light.”

“It was all my rock,” Wagner said to this publication. “I was most attracted to him when I first saw him.” That definitely made a bond with us like no one else. The army was still a big child. Last night we actually got a decent sleep block, a whole four-hour run, which was amazing. Although I know it’s hard not to get the full 8 hours that I like… I don’t mind lacking (sleep). It’s all worth it! “

Check out the first pictures of Army Gray here.