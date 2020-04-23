Halle Berry reveals why she had to shave Nahla’s daughter’s head

During a virtual performance on Tuesday, April 21, at the home edition of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Halle Berry revealed that she and her two children – 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariel and six-year-old son Maceo-Robert – spent their time at home by the pool socially distancing themselves. However, after swimming in the pool every day, it took quite a toll on Nahl’s hair.

“We do our homework last night and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m afraid to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’ “All her hair around her shoulders has shrunk to a tight ball that feels like dull fur,” Berry said, “I can’t even get a finger in it, I’m pulling and screaming.”

The actress tried to “stay calm” and helped her daughter put a conditioner in her hair to try to come up with a mat. However, “30 minutes later” it only “tightened”. So Halle had to “shave” it and share that Nahla is now “bald in the back” after the matte hair incident.

“She wasn’t okay with that, but it was our only option.” But now he gets it, “Berry said. “I was glad,” first of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second, you find that you need to clean your hair. You have to clean your hair every day. “”

As for her children, Berry is very private and does not show her children’s faces on social networks. Later, however, she looked into her family’s home life.

In early April, she shared a rare home video of her son with Berry’s high heels.

Some followers quickly criticized the actress for letting her son wear heels, and in response she wrote to a commentator: “harmless fun. Tryna will survive right now. Can you feel me ♥ ️. “