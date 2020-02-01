Hall of Fame decision day for Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Will the waiting be over for the guard? Alan Faneca?

Will safety Troy Polamalu join the short list of players who have earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility?

Both questions will be answered today when the Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors meet at the Loews Hotel here in Miami Beach. Faneca is in its fifth year of eligibility and has been a finalist in most of the last five years, most of the 15 players are eligible for election this year. Polamalu, meanwhile, is one of only two players who made the final 15 in his first year of suitability. He is accompanied by the former Colts recipient Reggie Wayne on that list.

If Polamalu makes it, he will be the 80th player to be chosen for the first time on the ballot.

The new five-man class will be announced Saturday night as part of the NFL Honors Show, which starts at 9 p.m. CBS will broadcast the show nationwide.

The Steelers have already joined two people in the team that will enter the Hall of Fame this year as part of the Centennial Class of the competition.

Long time safety Donnie Shell and former head coach Bill Cowher were previously announced as part of that special 15-person class in January.

Others on this year’s list of finalists have fallen among other things Edgerrin James, wide receivers Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce, protections Steve Atwater, LeRoy Butler and John Lynch, defensive line men Bryant Young and Richard Seymourguard Steve Hutchinson, offensive tackle Tony Boselli and linebacker Zach Thomas.

