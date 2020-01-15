Hall of Fame arouses 10 overlooked players, but keeps forgetting Randy Gradishar

Randy Gradishar is a Hall of Famer, it’s that simple.

However, Gradishar has been forgotten, overlooked and skipped when it comes to placing him in those sacred halls.

“If you ask me to name the five best linebackers that I played against, or had a chance to cover in my broadcasting career, Randy Gradishar would be on that list,” said Hall of Fame’s defensive tackle, Merlin Olsen. him. “There is no doubt about his credentials; Randy Gradishar belongs in the Gallery of Honor. “

Why does the Denver Broncos linebacker deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

He was the most crucial member of that Orange Crush Defense who led the franchise to their very first Super Bowl and only Super Bowl without John Elway as part of the team. That Broncos team from 1977 was indeed something special and turned off John Madden and the rival Oakland Raiders in the first AFC Championship Game of Mile High Stadium. That year, Gradishar was named First-Team All-Pro and elected to be his second Pro Bowl as the leader of the defense. The legend enjoyed a total of seven Pro Bowl selections during the course of his 10-year career (1974-1983).

The following season, Gradishar was again named First-Team All-Pro, and that performance was accompanied by AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Von Miller is perhaps the best defender in the history of the Broncos, but Gradishar is the only player in the history of Broncos to win Defensive Player of the Year.

One thing that hurts the Broncos star of the past is certainly the fact that the NFL only started following tackles after his career was over. And his number of equipment was astronomical.

And although he was not recognized by contemporaries of superstars such as Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert, Gradishar was known for making every game he needed. He was a hard batter and Walter Payton said the hardest hit he ever received was from “Gradishar, 1978.” He was a great run-stopper, but something Gradishar brought to the field that other middle linebackers were not intercepting his ability.

Over the course of his 10-year career, the linebacker took 20 steps and even returned three for touchdowns. He led Denver with three interceptions in 1975 and enjoyed a career-high four choices in his Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Steve Sabol from NFL Films, who was among the 20 players and contributors who were based in the Gallery of Honor today, said this about Gradishar:

“His reach separated him from others in his position. A sure and determined tackler, he was also an excellent pass defender. He had special qualities in the field of intelligence, preparation and athletic ability. His “anticipation of the game” was the best in football. He had a great ability to put his body in the ball carrier at the moment of impact; which made him an incredible performer on the third or fourth and short. “

The problem for Gradishar now is that he retired almost 40 years ago. He should have been the first Broncos player in Canton ever, but he was overlooked and the historically significant Denver franchise had to wait for John Elway (2004) to become their first member.

But that is exactly what this list of 10 players – from a bygone era – would revive; inducing players they missed.

Think of it this way: only 10 players in NFL history enjoyed 7-plus Pro Bowl selections, 20 interceptions and 13 rumblings. Nine of them are in the Gallery of Honor. Gradishar is the only exception.

Over the past decade, Denver has won a whole series of Hall of Famers. Elway was the first, followed by Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little (like an old-timer), Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Pat Bowlen and finally Champ Bailey. And certainly there are others on the finalist list such as Steve Atwater (long earned and overlooked) but the Broncos in general are miserably under-represented by the Hall of Fame.

It is no surprise that Gradishar becomes light again, but it raises the question: when will he finally come in?