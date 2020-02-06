Halima explains the importance of hope to young girls when she becomes a # TOGETHERBAND ambassador

Halima is an ambassador for #TOGETHERBAND Goal 8: Decent work and economic growth, using its platform to raise awareness and eradicate modern slavery, human trafficking and child labor.

The sustainable luxury brand Bottletop has been a huge conversation this year, with their # TOGETHERBAND campaign that made the most noise.

The movement aims to make the public aware of the 17 Global Goals and to stimulate action to achieve them.

The global goals are a universal call for action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people have peace and prosperity in 2030, devised by the United Nations in 2015. But to achieve these 17 global goals, we need awareness around them, something that has proven difficult.

Bottletop’s answer? The # TOGETHERBAND campaign, which introduces 17 friendship bracelets that represent each goal.

To humanize the goal, the brand, along with founder UBS, invites everyone around the world to choose the goal that is most important to them and to share it with someone who is important to them.

With every purchase, 1 kilo of ocean plastic is removed from the ocean and 100% of the profit of every #TOGETHERBAND sold is used to finance life-changing projects that work towards achieving the goals.

From David Beckham to Michelle Yeoh, the #TOGETHERBAND has a number of impressive ambassadors, with the latest high-profile name for the Bottletop fold, Halima Aden.

You should live under a rock not to have heard of Halima. The model, activist and UN ambassador was born as a refugee, raised in a UNHCR camp in Kakuma, Kenya, after her family fled from Somalia during the civil war. She has become the first hijab-bearing catwalk star.

The 22-year-old is the definition of a future shaper and she uses her power and platform forever.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be an ambassador,” Halima told Jenny Proudfoot, Marie Claire’s editor. “It is for decent work and economic growth and the goal is to reach the world’s big zeros by 2030 – no poverty, no hunger, no HIV, no discrimination against girls and women. I mean, these are ambitious goals, but I am confident that we will get there. “

Jenny sat down with Halima to find out more about the collaboration …

What attracted you to the # TOGETHERBAND project?

From the very beginning of my career I have focused on combining fashion with activism. I have always thought of collaborations with brands and organizations that share the same values ​​and that are in line with my messages. I mean, me and TOGETHER – boom, it’s the perfect marriage, especially given my background.

I am a child refugee and spent the first seven years of my life in Kakuma. I am someone who has seen it, experienced it, so I know how important it is to have the 17 sustainable goals and what it can mean for the communities that need it most.

You have crossed so many limits. How does it feel to know that many little girls grow up with you as a role model?

It is unbelievable. But even if I had taken a more traditional route, I would still like to be a good role model, just for the little girls in my family. That’s how I look at it, but now I have many little girls to guide – I now have to think globally because my girls have expanded all over the world. It is so exciting. I always think about what I can do to inspire them and how I can build trust in them.

What message do you want to send to young girls everywhere?

“Don’t change yourself, change the game” – that’s something I’ve always said. The right people will accept you, support you and love you for who you are – your values. You do not have to fit the mold. I think if you are young there is a real pressure to belong, especially if you grow up with a lack of representation. So I want to challenge everyone to be who they are and proudly wear their identity.

Why wouldn’t we all be afraid of being the first somewhere?

I always tell people not to be afraid of shaking things up and being groundbreaking – looking for change. To change something you have to go out and do something that has never been done before. I was the first to wear a Hijab and Burkini for Miss Minnesota USA, but then I came back a year later and there were seven girls wearing a Hijab. It was not uncommon anymore. When I was growing up, my brain couldn’t have wrapped itself around modeling in a Hijab like I am today. I could not have dreamed it because it did not exist. And if you can’t see something, it is sometimes difficult for you to visualize it – and it is even harder to visualize that you are doing it. Try something. Go with your heart.

I’m so happy for the girls that come after me. Hopefully they go even bigger, crazier, more exciting than I could ever dream. I want them to go to places I could not have dreamed of and reach heights that we have not even thought of. I’m excited.

You are a beacon of hope for young girls. How important is hope for the women of the future?

I think hope is something that we should all have. My mother always said that hope is your heartbeat. The day you stop living, you lose hope. So it’s something that I wish for everyone, not just women. My family was a refugee, but we had hope – something that nobody could take away from us. It was the only thing we held. Hope is almost like vitamin C on a day when you have a cold, it is that extra boost that everyone needs.

What kind of women do you want to change?

But one thing? Wow. More economic opportunities and entrepreneurship. Take my local community in Minnesota for example – over the past five years I have seen so much growth in what women do and accomplish. And I’m not just talking about the women in my neighborhood – take, for example, women from Somalia who may be first-generation refugees and then have opened businesses, transportation companies, etc. and have reached incredible heights.

There was a woman from my hometown. For seven years she stood outside supermarkets and gave samples of a sauce she made. One day someone came to test her samples, realized it was incredible, joined her, and now this woman sold her business and became a success story herself. There are super women all around me!

How important is it for us to use our voices to support other people?

It’s the right thing to do and it won’t cost you anything. It costs absolutely zero to make other people shine, especially those who need it. So I think more of us should do it. I have to do much more with my platform to show others. We must all strive to do more and we must all emphasize when people and brands do the right thing. That is why everyone should support TOGETHER. Give it to your loved one, share it, wear it, spread the word.

I always think my career is not really about me to love, but about me to pass on, to inspire other girls to become even stronger leaders, stronger advocates, stronger women in general – so they can do it to spread.

What can we achieve if we educate each other?

What is possible? It is endless. The sky. I am so blessed with strong women around me. I have always had strong friends, my mother is the embodiment of strength – the women in my life have just lifted me up, I have been encouraging on my worst day when I feel the least certain. I always want to do that. I want my Instagram to be a safe place where girls and women can come and feel good.

What the UN’s sustainable goals represent is not far from the childhood I had in a UNHCR camp. So hopefully it can be a good representation and reflection of Halima as a persona and not just a fashion model.

BOTTLETOP recognizes Halima’s work as a UNICEF ambassador for children’s rights and

such as Halima hope to challenge attitudes and encourage change while supporting people

live in difficult circumstances. As well as empowering artisans by creating his

collection, BOTTLETOP continues to support health education projects that enable young people

people in Kenya, Brazil and Nepal through the BOTTLETOP Foundation.